Will move court against Prime Minister Modi’s government if Uncle Paras is inducted into Union cabinet: Chirag Paswan | India News





Chirag Pasouan lost his father eight months ago and was recently betrayed by his uncle. The 38-year-old MP for Jamui and apparent heir to the legacy of the Dalit icon, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, is fighting for his party as well as for his own political existence. A day after boarding ashirvad yatra, Chirag recounts YOU that he will file a complaint against the Goliath BJP and until recently his ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if the NDA government led by the saffron party inducts his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras into the Union cabinet from the quota LJP. Extracts:

Your uncle went to Delhi amid speculation he might be inducted into the Union Cabinet. What are you saying?

If (Paras) is inducted into the Union Cabinet, then it will become crystal clear that everyone, including the BJP, has been involved in this conspiracy against me. It will be proven that they all conspired to lure her not only to break up my party but also my family. And today, when he successfully executed the conspiracy, then you make him a minister.

What will you do if Paras is appointed Minister at the Center?

I want to clarify that he can be inducted as an independent MP or JD (U) can send him from his quota, but it cannot be from the LJP quota. He and four other deputies with him were dismissed from their LJP functions by the party’s national executive. If the NDA government inducts him from the LJP quota, then I will take the NDA government to court.

You mean against the BJP and your own Ram that you have strongly supported so far?

I showed genuine loyalty to BJP, but if things came to such a pass then I left with no options. Now that my own people have stabbed me in the back, I no longer have expectations of anyone else. I have already written a letter to Prime Minister Modi today that if Paras is inducted into the LJP Quota Cabinet, we will oppose it.

What do you have to say about the people from JD (U) who may be inducted into the Union Cabinet?

Although it doesn’t concern me, but I would only say that the folks at JD (U) have very big ambitions. And as soon as the JD (U) joins the Union Cabinet, the party will be interrupted because they will not get the desired number of berths and those who are excluded will be upset. Also, it’s a fact that JD (U) is pushing more for the inclusion of Paras chacha in the cabinet.

What benefits do you see from your yatra?

I don’t see any benefit as such. This yatra is something personal to me as I reach out to the people of Bihar to seek blessings after being betrayed by my family members. I have no one other than the people of Bihar.

Was this betrayal spontaneous or long in the making?

Paras chacha has never been so cordial and affectionate as my father was to him and the whole family. In fact, he blackmailed my father several times for his ambitions and demands, like a place in the Union ministry. And that’s quite evident now with the fact that he sided with CM Nitish Kumar, who always had total contempt for my father and our party.

You were mostly against Nitish, while your dad was seen more as a team player. Your opinion on that?

It wasn’t my decision or I was getting impulsive. My father actually provoked and forced me to go against Nitish Ji. Papa told me that Nitish had haggled our 29 MPs after the first legislative elections of 2005, in which LJP went alone in the state. Also recently, Nitish ji took our MLA and MLC.

RJD Manager Tejashwi Prasad Yadav repeatedly invited you to shake hands. Will you join him?

I thank Tejashwi for his proposals and pay tribute to my father. However, I am not thinking of an alliance at all at the moment. I am focusing entirely on the ashirvad yatra.

