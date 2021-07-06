Trump insurgency gathers momentum six months after attack on Capitol Hill





As she announced the composition of a new select committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on lawmakers to ensure such an assault on our Capitol and democracy won’t happen again. But now, six months after the attack on Congress, the country doesn’t seem any closer to doing the same to hold powerful Republicans accountable for their role in fomenting violence. On the contrary, Donald Trump is more popular than ever among conservatives. His electoral lies, which laid the groundwork for the murderous siege, have become the party line officials must follow to stay in good standing with the GOP. And Republicans, including those who helped lead the objection to Joe Bidens’ victory in 2020, suffered no real repercussions for their actions, neither their leaders, nor their base, nor most of them. corporate donors who in the heady days following the riot. , originally said they would withhold money from those who worked to overthrow the democratic process.

Indeed, the attack on Capitol Hill should have been a galvanizing and clarifying moment, a moment that brought Republicans back to the center and rallied Americans to strengthen the shaken pillars of democracy. Instead, Republicans institutionalized the Trump fiction: they translated rioters’ cries into voter suppression laws and partisan audits. They have worked to improve the events of that day in the nations’ short political memory. And they seek to capitalize on the feeling of grudge they have nurtured in their base to retain and gain power. Democrats, on the other hand, have tried to maintain the line often admirably, but have largely struggled to match the intensity and coordination of their counterparts, and a recent ruling by the conservative-majority Supreme Court has done just that. ‘make it worse. January 6 should have been the low point of Trump-era politics. But perhaps the sad truth is that democracy is even more threatened today than it was six months ago.

We shouldn’t pretend these dangers are fantastic or that they are absurd assumptions, electoral law expert Rick Hasen told NBC News on Monday, referring to future Republicans’ attempts to undermine election results. . Given what we saw Trump actually do in 2020, these things are now within the realm of the possible and need to be legislated and organized against so that we have a fair electoral process going forward.

Trump and his allies failed in their post-2020 coup attempt, in part because the system, for all its fragility, was just strong enough to withstand its assaults, but also because he and the people who revolted on his behalf on January 6 did not have the sophistication to do much but wreak havoc. But now, as the mid-terms of 2022 approach, Republicans are looking to remove the safeguards that were preventing the Trump program from working and are pushing his clumsy conspiracy theories with at least a minimum of political sense. As the Washington Post reports, at least a third of the nearly 700 Republicans who have applied to the FEC to run for the House or Senate next year have embraced Trump’s false claims of his defeat. campaigns, a reflection of its power as a grassroots motivator and foreshadows the dangers they could pose to democracy in 2024 if some of Trump’s henchmen succeed in seizing power over electoral processes in key states .

What’s really frightening right now is the scale of the effort to steal power over the upcoming election, Colorado Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold told The Post. This is what we saw across the country. Literally in almost every swing state we have someone running for secretary of state who was scared about the 2020 election or was in the insurgency.

Democracy, Griswold added, will be on the ballot in 2022.

It’s true, but not everyone acts like that. Take the companies, whose money is often the lifeblood of Washington politicians, who had sworn to shut their portfolios to insurgent Republicans. In the aftermath of the January 6 riot, when the horror and outrage were still fresh, large companies pretended to condemn those who played a role in it and undertook, to varying degrees, to cut the bridges with them. But the corporate withdrawal, to the extent that there has been one, has not seemed to hurt major seditionists like Josh Hawley or Marjorie Taylor Greene. to withdraw their support to anti-democracy lawmakers quietly resumed their usual activities. Corporations were never going to provide sufficient safeguards for democracy, but it’s nonetheless infuriating and emblematic of the broader failure to hold people like Hawley and Greene accountable for their words and actions. It’s completely frustrating from an accountability standpoint, Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a law professor at Stetson University who studies corporate campaign finance, told The Associated Press.

The new select committee established by the Democrats, following on from the GOP which shot down a bipartisan 9/11-style panel to investigate the riot, could provide some measure of accountability. The group, which includes only one Republican member, Liz Cheney, is tasked with probing the origins of the riot and the events of that day, and could very well make other damning revelations about Trump, his allies and complicit lawmakers in the GOP, given what the media and a preliminary investigation by impeachment officials earlier this year have already been able to find. But the Trump era, which featured two impeachment cases presenting overwhelming evidence against the ex-president, taught us that no finding can be incriminating enough to make a concrete difference as long as everything is refracted through the hyper mirror. polarized. You don’t need a lot of the imagination to see how it’s going: Trump, 2024 in his confused mind, standing on the rally stage in front of a crowd of steadfast supporters, dismissing it outright as a chase. witches, as he did about it last weekend of July 4 in Florida, after New York prosecutors laid charges against his family business and one of its executives. They are mobilizing all the powers of government to come after me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company only because of politics, he grumbled in front of thousands of his followers on Saturday. The more I fight for you, the more they come for me.

