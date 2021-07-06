Coordinating Minister Luhut: I’m sad, who insults and criticizes the president from an educated person





Merdeka.com – The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said he was saddened by the many insults and criticisms addressed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Moreover, the criticism comes from educated people or great intellectuals. “I don’t think it’s fair. I’m sad that those who criticize and insult are educated intellectuals. It’s a shame,” said Luhut, quoted on Deddy Corbuzier’s Youtube account, Tuesday (6/7). Luhut himself admitted that he was unable to defend President Jokowi in this case. Because he himself has no interest. Remembering what he wanted, everything had been obtained. “What are my interests? I don’t want anything to happen. Which higher rank? I have everything,” Luhut said. The former coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs continues what he does now, serving the Republic of Indonesia only with all the talents and opportunities God has given him. “I want to pass it on to young people so that they are better than me. So that they don’t have bad thoughts working with their hearts, don’t just be rotten,” he said. As is known, recent viral news on the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) criticized President Joko Widodo or Jokowi via social media. Through a poster with a photo of President Jokowi, BEM UI wrote a sentence, namely Jokowi: The King of Lip Service.

Review content for Jokowi Hello, UI and Indonesia! Jokowi often sells his sweet promises, but the reality is often not in harmony. He said this, it’s the truth. Starting with the desire to demonstrate, the revision of the ITE law, the strengthening of the KPK and a series of other promises. All indicate that the words spoken are nothing more than a form of “lip service”. Stop bragging, people are sick! Brigade UI 2021 # BergerakProgresif Without a doubt, the download prompted the Rectorate of the University of Indonesia (UI) to convene BEM UI. The convocation was stated in a letter signed by UI Director of Student Affairs Tito Latif Indra on June 27, 2021. “As part of the dissemination of posters issued by BEM UI via the official social network account of BEM UI using a photo of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we are calling you on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. WIB. Room Ditmawa meeting room on the 1st floor To convey information and an explanation concerning the story conveyed through the poster, ”the content of the invitation reads. [idr]

