Support grows for China-EU trade relations amid uncertainty

After a period of uncertainty in China-EU relations with increasing interference from the United States, some EU leaders and companies are increasingly calling for pursuing a positive relationship with China in the economic and trade fields instead. to end the cooperation.

Such voices supporting China-EU cooperation, especially on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), and opposing China-EU decoupling are a sign of a possible return to rationality in the bloc of 27. country, a Chinese trade expert said on Tuesday.

At a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, leaders of Germany and France expressed support for the CAI amid growing uncertainty over the massive and hotly contested deal and for cooperation in others. areas, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany hopes the EU-China investment deal will be approved as soon as possible, while French President Emmanuel Macron said France supports the conclusion of the investment deal EU-China, Xinhua reported.

On Sunday, the European Round Table for Industry (ERT), a powerful European business lobby group that includes large multinationals such as BMW, Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies, urged European leaders not to turn away from China despite the approach of some leaders to limit trade links with China.

In a report titled “Making Open Strategic Autonomy Work”, ERT called on the EU to find “a positive path in relations with China” and urged both sides to ratify the CAI.

“The EU-China economic relationship is of crucial importance for European industry, jobs and growth,” the report said, while urging both sides to address the concerns.

China-EU relations have seen ups and downs in recent months. In May, the European Parliament voted to freeze the CAI ratification process, a hard-won result of seven years of negotiations.

Besides the differences between China and the EU, under President Joe Biden, the United States has attempted to mend transatlantic relations and pit its European allies against China.

Li Yong, vice chairman of the China International Trade Association’s expert committee, said recent positive voices from the EU show that many European leaders know they are not in the same boat as the EU. United States, and that as the third pole of the world, the EU must develop its own policy that suits its interests and growth.

Li said that after the CAI ratification freeze, now is the time for the EU to clarify its position on the deal, and “continuing to freeze the process will easily give the impression that the EU does not. has no independent decision-making strategy and that the EU is under US influence “.

Li added that “the inward-looking United States could not offer the EU significant economic opportunities.”

CAI offers the EU huge benefits by giving its companies wider access to the stable and rapidly growing Chinese market, and the influx of Chinese investment into the EU will solve some of the bloc’s most acute problems of the 27, such as unemployment in the post COVID-19 world, analysts noted.

CAI will support the growth of trade and investment with China which will support the European economy at large, which is also important in the context of the consequences of COVID-19 on the world economy, Dragan Pavlicevic, associate professor with Xi ‘an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

However, Pavlicevic said resolving the sanctions issues would likely be necessary for ratification of the CAI to get back on the agenda.

Despite pressure from some European politicians for decoupling, trade and investment between China and the EU continues to grow.

In 2020, China overtook the United States as the EU’s largest trading partner, and the Chinese market is the main source of profit for many large European companies.

Amid strong recovery from COVID-19, Chinese overseas investment grew 12.6% in first quarter year-on-year, with EU becoming top destination for Chinese mergers and acquisitions abroad, representing 45% of total transactions during the period.

EU companies also performed well in China in 2020 and are optimistic about their prospects in the Chinese market.

About 68% of those polled were optimistic about their industry’s business prospects over the next two years, up from 48% last year, according to a poll released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China in June.

More importantly, the percentage of respondents considering moving any current or planned investment out of China reached the lowest share on record at 9%, according to the report.