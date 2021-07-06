Politics
COVID-19: Some believe Boris Johnson was wrong with his ‘bonfire’ coronavirus rules – but Labor is yet to say | Politics News
Ministers today continued to swiftly rewrite the COVID rules that have governed our lives for the past 16 months, with government sources relishing what they call the “bonfire” of restrictions.
There was some surprise among MPs that the new Health Secretary Sajid Javid decided to wait until August 16 – six full weeks – until the government removes the 10-day quarantine for double-bitten adults who come in contact with a person who tests positive.
Some MPs thought it would happen this month.
But there will be no such delay for those awaiting the end of the travel quarantine of Orange List countries.
This will likely be dropped towards the end of the month, with an announcement of the exact date set for Thursday or Friday this week.
All this unlocking occurs in a context of data degradation.
There have been 28,773 new cases in the last 24 hours in the UK, a whopping 49% increase from a week ago and Mr Javid has suggested this could exceed 100,000 new cases per day in a few weeks.
The increase in hospitalizations – the ultimate arbiter of government policy – is also increasing by 29% week to week.
There are a lot of things naysayers can use to suggest Boris Johnson is on the wrong track if they wanted to.
For example, in a document prepared by government advisers for ministers in April and released on Monday, scientists argued that there was “a significant risk in allowing the prevalence to rise even though hospitalizations and deaths are kept low by vaccination “.
He added that “even beyond the point where all adults were offered the vaccine, keeping some level of measures in place during the summer and beyond would dramatically reduce ongoing transmission.”
When asked on Sunday if the UK was on track to end the lockdowns, JCVI member Adam Finn replied: “Who knows?”
Yet ministers were able to pass the changes with minimal embarrassment.
Labor opposes the end of compulsory mask wearing announced by Mr Johnson on Monday.
His other two demands – more indoor ventilation and more payments to support self-isolation – are longer-term demands.
The rest – the complete reopening of pubs and venues, the end of social distancing, the green light for festivals and other mass events, the end of the test and trace quarantine, and the end of school bubbles – seem all be supported by Labor.
This may surprise some who listen to Labor’s rhetoric.
Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth argues that only 50% of people in England are fully vaccinated and 17% partially.
He even says that “widespread transmission will not make us healthier”.
Yet beyond the opposing mask freedoms, it’s unclear what the job would do differently.
Indeed, Mr Ashworth made it clear on Sky News on Tuesday that the reopening is important.
“Let’s reopen our economy, reopen the hotel industry properly, let’s be careful,” he said.
Some believe Mr Johnson was wrong in reopening on this scale on July 19. But the opposition does not say it – yet -.
