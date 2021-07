Taiwanese President follows Prime Minister Modi and wishes the Dalai Lama his 86th birthday | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the 14th Dalai Lama on Tuesday on his 86th birthday. This was the second such appeal made to the Tibetan spiritual leader by Modi since he took office as the country’s prime minister in 2014. Officials in Dharamshala said Modi spoke with the 14th Dalai Lama for nearly 20 minutes on Tuesday morning and that His Holiness, who is in Dharamshala, seat of the Tibetan government in exile, was delighted to receive the call. I spoke to His Holiness on the phone on @Dalai Lama to send greetings on the occasion of his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021 Besides Prime Minister Modi, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, a country claimed by China, also wished the revered leader the birthday, sources close to the development said. In a message on Twitter, Ing-wen said: Wishing His Holiness the @DalaiLama a very happy 86th birthday. Thank you for teaching us the importance of coming together to help each other during this pandemic. Many other leaders of international stature and several chief ministers also called the Dalai Lama throughout the day. Among them are Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. READ ALSO | Dalai Lama turns 86 and still aspires to Wutai Shan pilgrimage in China U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry also took to Twitter to greet the Tibetan spiritual leader on his birthday. He said that peace and freedom cannot be guaranteed as long as basic human rights are violated. “Peace and freedom cannot be guaranteed as long as basic human rights are violated. Likewise, there can be no peace and stability as long as there is oppression and suppression. “

Happy 86th birthday to His Holiness the 14th @Dalai Lama. Continue to inspire us for peace and love in the world! pic.twitter.com/PwssHq2q3p – Ambassador Randy Berry (@USAmbNepal) July 5, 2021 The envoys tweet followed another tweet from US Ambassador to India Atul Keshap, who said the Dalai Lama’s messages of peace and compassion inspire and transcend the world. Several chief ministers, including Punjab captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradeshs Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Odishas Naveen Patnaik, Sikkims Prem Singh Tamang and Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, also greeted the Dalai Lama as a sign of respect. Other leaders who also called him up included Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Ministers Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Pamod Sawant (Goa), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), James Sangma (Minister of Environment and of the forests of Meghalaya) and Bimal Borah (sports and culture minister in Assam). In exile for 62 years now, the 14th Dalai Lama has been a symbol of struggle for the Tibetan people around the world.

