Pentagon cancels Trump’s $ 10 billion cloud deal for Microsoft, revives Amazon offer





WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) – The US Department of Defense on Tuesday canceled its $ 10 billion JEDI cloud computing project, removing the Trump-era award from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract multi-vendor which should include its big technological rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 was suspended after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision of then-President Donald Trump. Trump publicly mocked then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company. Read more

Amazon said in 2019 that the Pentagon’s decision was full of “glaring errors,” which it said were the result of “inappropriate pressure from Trump.” The company cited a 2019 book that reported that Trump asked the Defense Department to “fire Amazon” from the JEDI contract.

As recently as September, the Defense Department reassessed the contract proposals and said Microsoft’s bid was the best.

Under the new Biden administration, the Pentagon said on Tuesday that Amazon and Microsoft were the only companies that could meet the department’s requirements, but later noted that they would contact other cloud providers within the next three months. ‘they also met government standards.

Other large cloud companies include Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) and IBM Corp (IBM.N).

The Pentagon hopes to secure the first prices by April 2022 for its new Joint Warfighter Cloud (JWCC) capability.

John Sherman, acting chief information officer for the Department of Defense, said he expects Microsoft and Amazon to secure cloud deals. He said the need was urgent.

“I have to get it now – as soon as possible – hopefully starting as early as April,” Sherman said.

Microsoft shares were down 0.5%, while Amazon rose more than 4% and hit an all-time high after the news broke.

Microsoft said in a statement that the company is confident it “will continue to be successful as the DoD selects partners for new work.” Microsoft could submit a termination offer to recoup the costs of the abandoned project, Sherman said.

Amazon did not immediately comment.

The now canceled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was budgeted for up to $ 10 billion and was part of a larger digital modernization by the Pentagon to make it more technologically agile.

“We don’t have an estimate yet, but I wouldn’t hang on to the $ 10 billion figure,” Sherman said.

“This plan involves multi-cloud provisioning through a full and open competition perhaps by early 2025. For the short term, however, we are convinced that a direct award path is absolutely necessary and appropriate to enable us to bring the businesses we urgently need cloud capabilities to the force, ”Sherman said.

Reporting by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Sanders and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/pentagon-scraps-jedi-award-microsoft-will-rebid-2021-07-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos