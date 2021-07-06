Camps to keep Afghan refugees away from the continent: Fawad





ISLAMABAD:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday that Pakistan expected an influx of Afghan refugees given the current situation in the country. However, he added that efforts will be made to build border camps to prevent them from entering.

“It would be a great challenge for Pakistan. We are doing our best to ensure that the problems in Afghanistan are resolved peacefully. But, if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, Pakistan will have to bear the burden and we [the government] are working on it, ”the minister said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Speaking from Balochistan, the minister said the federal government has started working on a plan to enter into negotiations with aggrieved people who are not “linked to India” or “involved in terrorism”.

“Of course, the method of approaching them would be different [to those involved in terrorism], but you will soon see that Balocshina will become the hub of peace, ”he said.

The Minister of Information added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to Gwadar on June 5 was proof that the federal government attached importance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Further informing about the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, the minister informed that Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz told the forum that the electronic voting machine will be ready by July 15.

“The cabinet was also briefed on comprehensive electoral reforms as well as giving Pakistanis abroad the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in elections,” the minister added.

Read Afghanistan – the dangers of an irresponsible withdrawal

He further said that Prime Minister Imran had asked the Civil Aviation Authority to make Gilgit and Skardu airports “all weather compatible” in order to further promote the tourism industry.

“The Prime Minister also called on the CAA to improve the embarkation and disembarkation of the elderly,” the minister said.

The Information Minister further added that the Prime Minister had ordered reforms in testing services linked to government jobs.

“There have been a lot of complaints about the services so the Prime Minister headed Arbab Shehzad, Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of Law [Farogh Naseem] to review testing services, ”he said.

Fawad further said the prime minister asked the Captial Development Authority (CDA) to ensure that encroachments are not made on green spaces in Islamabad and that demarcations are strictly followed.

“As you can see, this PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] and PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] had done before, “said the minister while accusing the opposition.

“They built concrete jungles in the city which contributed to the collapse of the management of the city. Prime Minister Imran’s vision is that green spaces should be preserved and not encroached,” he added. .

He further said the prime minister called on relevant ministers and government officials to reduce the use of unnecessary protocols.

“Whenever excessive protocols are used, the Prime Minister would take strict action. The Prime Minister himself has said that he does not go out or attend rallies as he believes it will cause problems for the masses “he said, adding action would be taken where appropriate.

The minister further stated that Prime Minister Imran also ordered the relevant authorities to immediately provide 3G and 4G services in FATA, as the services of interest are basic rights of residents.

“I cannot continue to restrict people from their rights”, due to the situation in Afghanistan, added the minister.

He further informed that about $ 3.7 billion in relief was expected as part of the new debt rescheduling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2309096/camps-to-be-built-along-afghan-border-to-keep-refugees-away-from-mainland-fawad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos