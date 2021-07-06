Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations with Turkey in all sectors





ISLAMABAD:

President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan will continue to strengthen bilateral relations with Turkey, as there are huge opportunities to expand cooperation in various sectors including trade, defense and culture. In a statement issued by the President’s House, he stressed the need for increased cooperation with Turkey in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two “brother” countries. “The two brotherly countries have benefited from exemplary cooperation which should be strengthened in the fields of trade and defense,” President Alvi said during his meeting with the visiting commander of the Turkish ground forces, General Umit Dundar. . Read more: Indian terrorist network in Balochistan has weakened considerably: Fawad Dundar is on an official visit to Pakistan. Expressing satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relations, the president said that the agreement on military training cooperation between the two countries will further deepen military cooperation. He also congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his contribution to the economic prosperity of his country and the promotion of unity between Muslim communities around the world. The president also appreciated Ankara for its support to Islamabad in several regional and international issues, in particular on the illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and commended the efforts of the General Dundar for strengthening ties between the forces, and congratulated him on receiving the Nishan-e-Imtiaz military award. Read more: PM plans to speak with angry Baluchis General Dundar, for his part, said Pakistan and Turkey are inseparable due to their long history of cooperation based on shared faith, values ​​and historical ties. He noted that the Turkish people regard the Pakistanis as brothers and underlined the importance of increasing collaboration in all fields, especially in defense. The Turkish general also expressed his gratitude to the president for the award. Previously, the president presented the award to General Dundar at a special inauguration ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, attended by prominent military and government figures. Silence over illegal uranium trade in India flayed Highlighting the current situation in the IIOJK, the president said that Indian forces were committing atrocities against the population of the disputed region, especially after the revocation of the special status of the Himalayan territory in August 2019. He urged the international community to play its part to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. He reiterated Pakistan’s concern over India’s involvement in terrorist activities, using Afghan soil. “India was behind the terrorism in Pakistan by providing training and funding to militants and terrorist elements,” he said, adding that the recent terrorist incident in Lahore was carried out with the support of India. . President Alvi also expressed concern over the apathy and silence of the international community over incidents of illegal uranium trade in India.

