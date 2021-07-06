Politics
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37 “predators of press freedom”
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the most successful “press freedom predators” of 2021, according to a watchdog.
Xi and Putin, as well as other world leaders such as Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are among the ” 37 heads of state or government who severely crack down on press freedom “, according to a Reporters Without Borders report published on Friday.
“Each of these predators has [his or her] own style, ”said Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of RSF. “Some people reign supreme by issuing irrational and paranoid orders. Others adopt a carefully constructed strategy based on draconian laws. A major challenge now is for these predators to pay the highest possible price for their oppressive behavior. We must not let their methods become the new normal. “
Almost half of the “predators” appear on the list for the first time, with MBS and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose “aggressive and raw media rhetoric has reached new heights since the start of the pandemic,” among new entrants.
The list also includes two women for the first time, calling Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Director General Carrie Lam a “puppet of Chinese President Xi Jinping. [who] now openly supports his predatory policies towards the media “and accuses Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, of” predatory exploits “, including” the passing of a digital security law in 2018 which led to more than 70 journalists and bloggers to be prosecuted “.
Many countries whose leaders are on the list are marked in red or black on RSF’s press freedom map, which means that these countries are respectively “bad” or “very bad” for journalism.
In November last year, China, which is black on the press freedom map, lodged a complaint against Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer who spoke out in Wuhan at the start of the epidemic, to accuse she to “pick feuds and cause trouble” for her work exposing the Chinese Communist regime’s attempt to censor early reports of the emerging coronavirus. After a three hour trial she was condemned to four years in prison.
In May, Ted Lipien, who was previously President and CEO of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, accused Putin “to blackmail the US taxpayer-funded media organization, imposing fines and threats of criminal prosecution unless Radio Liberty agrees to abide by its rules” in an attempt to oust the media organization from Russia. Putin replied, “Unfortunately, the American media does not fully comply with the requirements of Russian law.”
A record number of journalists were jailed for their work in 2020, with at least 274 journalists sent to jail for their work as of December 1 last year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. CPJ criticized “the lack of global leadership on democratic values, particularly from the United States, where [former] President Donald Trump has tirelessly denigrated the press and sympathized with dictators like Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi “for” perpetuat[ing] crisis.”
The United States has taken action to strengthen international press freedom, with Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Kaine to propose the 2021 International Press Freedom Act, a bipartisan bill that would promote press freedom around the world.
The bill, proposed in April, is currently under consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
