Reviews | Scott Walkers Wisconsin paved the way for Donald Trumps America





Bill Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement and negotiated the deal to grant permanent most-favored nation status to China, moves that cost more than four million jobs, including many disproportionate amount of well-paying unionized manufacturing jobs. In 2009, Mr. Obama, who had a filibuster-proof Democratic majority, quickly abandoned a pledge to require employers to recognize a union when a majority of workers signed cards stating that they wanted one. Both Obama and Clinton surrounded themselves with lots of Wall Street people who had no idea, Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, told the Los Angeles Times last month. We were a nuisance to deal with.

During the presidential campaign, Mr. Biden vowed to be the most pro-union president you have ever seen. And on his first day in office, he sacked Peter Robb, the powerful General Counsel of the National Labor Relations Board. For decades, Mr. Robb had been a labor advocate on the management side and, in fact, had been Mr. Reagan’s lead advocate when Mr. Reagan sacked over 11,000 striking air traffic controllers, thus shattering their union. (In a particularly heartbreaking but revealing irony, the union had backed Mr. Reagan.)

Mr Biden also spoke out in favor of the organizing campaign at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama and said he supported the Right to Organize Protection Act, the most ambitious effort to strengthen labor rights. decades ago, which passed through the House in March. The bill would, among other things, weaken right to work laws, give the NLRB the power to impose fines on companies that retaliate against unionized workers, and allow many agency workers to be reclassified as than employees, which would allow them to organize more easily. Mr Biden has replaced a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office set up by Mr Trump with that of Franklin Roosevelt, the White House’s greatest ally of work.

But Mr Biden also quickly scrapped an effort to include a $ 15 minimum wage in the $ 1.9 trillion reconciliation stimulus package, one of the top job priorities, and the PRO Act did not. virtually no chance of being passed without the removal of the Senate filibuster, which Mr. Biden has equivocated about.

Meanwhile, the fall in construction continues. Last month, the Supreme Court overturned a California regulation that made it easier for farm workers to organize. And while this year’s budget proposal by Mr Walkers’ successor Tony Evers, a moderate Democrat, called for the repeal of the Right to Work Act and much of Bill 10, the The proposal has almost no immediate chance of success, the state legislature has been firmly under Republican control since heavily gerrymandered redistribution cards were passed in 2011. Other Democratic governors have been outright hostile to work. Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia, a Democrat, opposes an effort to repeal Virginia’s Right to Work Act, despite his party’s control over all three branches of state government.

If the exchange of portraits of Mr Bidens is to be anything other than symbolism, he and other Democratic leaders will have to fight harder to expand labor rights. Social unrest and growing hostility from the business community prompted Mr. Roosevelt to sign the Wagner Act, a 1935 law that guaranteed workers in the private sector the right to form unions and to strike. Mr. Roosevelt understood that labor rights were essential, not peripheral, to the New Deal; by giving workers a collective voice, they become more active participants in democracy and create a counterweight to the political and economic power of capital. Mr. Roosevelt also understood that labor rights are good policy; Mr Biden would do well to remember that the period of greater Democratic domination in the country, starting with the New Deal and going through the Great Society, was a time when union membership was at its peak. The ability of workers to foster social cohesion is essential to tackle seemingly intractable problems like economic inequality, racism and climate change.

After the January 6 riot, Mr. Walker tweeted a specious comparison between the violent crowd on Capitol Hill and the peaceful protests against Act 10. Like Charles Tubbs, the Wisconsin State Capitol police chief during the weeks of protests in Madison, told me recently, They were as different as daylight from darkness. Of around 1.5 million people who took part in the protests on Capitol Hill, Mr Tubbs said, only 16 have been arrested by police, almost all for acts of civil disobedience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/opinion/wisconsin-act-10-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos