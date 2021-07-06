Pentagon cancels huge JEDI cloud contract after protracted battle between tech giants





The JEDI program was in the spotlight in the summer of 2019 after Trump took a personal interest in the competition before the contract was awarded, publicly raising the question of whether he was unfairly promoting Amazon. Trump has publicly argued with Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, since his 2016 presidential campaign.

In July 2019, Trump said he had heard complaints from lawmakers and businesses about the Pentagon’s process for deciding the price, adding that he planned to ask the DoD “to take a very close look to see what that is happening”.

The decision to cancel the contract will further delay securing much needed cloud computing capacity for the troops, who have been waiting for the technology for years.

In a setback for Microsoft and a victory for Amazon, the Pentagon said on Tuesday it was canceling the program because the contract no longer meets its needs, according to a statement.

With the changing technological environment, it has become clear that the long-delayed JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets the requirements to address the DoD capability gap, the DoD spokesperson said. , Jessica Maxwell.

Now the department is launching a new cloud effort, the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability, or JWCC, which the Pentagon intends to award to more than one vendor and involve multiple awards. The effort will be valued at billions of dollars, said John Sherman, DoD’s acting chief information officer.

Instead of launching an open competition, the Pentagon will solicit proposals directly from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services in mid-October, Sherman said, noting that market research indicates that these vendors are the only ones capable of meeting the requirements of departments. It is likely that Microsoft and Amazon will end up getting a piece of the action, he noted.

However, officials will also engage with industry and continue their research to determine if other cloud service providers, such as Oracle or Google, could participate. Sherman will meet with representatives from the top five cloud service providers Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Google and Oracle on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

The ministry intends to award the awards by April of next year. The new contracts, which will run for no more than five years, will lay the groundwork for a follow-up plan for enterprise-level cloud computing, which will involve a full and open competition for a multi-cloud purchase as early as 2025, Sherman added.

Every day that waits, in my opinion as Acting CIO is a day too long, but what we have presented here we believe is a clear path to meet the mission needs of our fighters for what they need to accomplish their mission, Sherman mentioned. If we were talking about bulletproof vests, other protective gear, hypersonic weapons or whatever else we need to win our future fight, the same goes for JWCC … that’s why we are leaving. eagerly here.

Microsoft President of Regulated Industries in the United States Toni Townes-Whitley wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that the company looks forward to competing and being awarded many more DoD cloud projects in the future. . But Townes-Whitley blamed AWS for the years of delay, which dragged the process with years of litigation.

The 20 months since DoD selected Microsoft as a JEDI partner highlight issues that deserve the attention of policymakers: when a company can delay, for years, critical technology upgrades for those who champion our nation, the protest process must be reformed, Townes-Whitley wrote.

The announcement is a victory for Amazon as its main competitor Microsoft will no longer get exclusive DoD access, and AWS will likely get part of the new contract.

“We understand and agree with the DoD’s decision,” the company said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the award of the contract was not based on the merits of the proposals and was rather the result of outside influence that has no place in government procurement.”

Oracle, which previously sued the Pentagon over allegations that the JEDI contract was drafted with a bias in favor of AWS, also did not immediately release a statement. But Oracle is likely to press aggressively to participate in the new contract after engaging in years of lobbying to get JEDI canceled. As late as May of this year, Oracle lead lobbyist Ken Glueck urged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to sign a letter urging the Department of Justice to investigate Amazon’s pursuit of the JEDI contract, said at POLITICO someone familiar with the problem.

Representative Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, urged the Pentagon to “go faster than the frigid pace at which we are now” and criticized “the frivolous protests and litigation” that have taken place.

The move from DoD to the corporate cloud has already taken several years and now the process has been delayed again. We know that the security posture and efficiency of DoD will be improved by moving to the cloud, ”he said. “There must be repercussions for those who protest an award and then lose their protest. I intend to remedy this problem.

Canceling the contract could have significant repercussions on other parts of the Pentagon’s overall modernization plan. An emerging strategy called Joint Warfighting Concept ties into JEDI, designed as a model of how different services can work together within this cloud to share information in real time.

Last month, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. John Hyten, said the classified plan sets out the simple requirement that from this day forward, all data produced by the Department of Defense, all data produced by every defense ministry weapon system will be accessible, period.

But a functional, department-wide cloud would be needed to make that happen. A key element of this strategy is the joint all-field command and control effort, which is the operational piece of assembling surveillance assets with firing planes, artillery, or ships that can act quickly. on the information collected.

But it depends on a secure cloud that is operational. All Fields Joint Program Leader Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall told reporters in June after announcing the signing of a DoD-wide strategy we need to start. But make no mistake … the delivery of JADC2 depends on a robust cloud and specifically designed for the environment in which we must operate.

Connor O’Brien contributed to this report.

