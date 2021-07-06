Prime Minister Modi’s birthday wishes Dalai Lama a ‘big gesture’, sends strong message to China, Tibetan community members say









Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan community on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on greeting the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday as “a great gesture” and said “this sends a very strong message to China “and also transmits that India” do not be very careful when talking about Tibet “.

Lobsang Wangyal, a Tibetan activist told ANI that Prime Minister Modi greeting the Tibetan spiritual leader over the phone to wish him his 86th birthday was “a very strong message for China.”

“Prime Minister Modi calls the Dalai Lama to wish him his birthday is a nice gesture, despite the border problem between India and China. It is a sign that India is showing its strength. This is a very strong message to China because in the past there has never been an opportunity for the Prime Minister to convey his greetings, although such greetings may have been given behind the scenes. To do it and transmit it on a platform like Twitter is a huge gesture on the part of the Indian government, ”he said.

Dolma Tsering, a member of the Tibetan parliament in exile, said it was a very positive move by Prime Minister Modi.

“I think that by this Prime Minister Modi wants to send a message that India will no longer speak very carefully about Tibet and His Holiness because we are not talking about separating from mainland China. We are asking for real autonomy. under China’s basic law … it sends a strong message to China, “she told ANI.

Tenzin Lakshay, spokesperson for the Tibetan government in exile, said the Dalai Lama had already delegated his political powers in 2011. “So it’s up to China to see if it’s political or not,” he said. he declares.

In a meaningful gesture, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Dalai Lama on the phone to send him greetings on his 86th birthday. “We wish him a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Dalai Lama, in a video message, greeted India and said that since becoming a refugee and settling in India, he has taken full advantage of “India’s religious freedom and harmony. “.

He added that he had great respect for secular India values ​​such as “honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence)”.

The Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935 into a farming family in a small hamlet in Taktser, Amdo, northeast Tibet.

At the age of two, the child, then named Lhamo Dhondup, was recognized as the reincarnation of the previous 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso.

After China’s invasion of Tibet in 1950, the Dalai Lama was called upon to assume full political power. In 1959, he was forced into exile. Since then he has lived in Dharamsala. (ANI)

