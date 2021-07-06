China made the CCP its religion

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding last week. As expected, little has been said about the millions and millions of Chinese who died, either directly when the CCP took power, or indirectly later as collateral damage from its many failed policies. The way the CCP went from a fractured Marxist / Leninist idea to a one-party totalitarian capitalist state, with Chinese characteristics of course, has also been overlooked.

Instead, what has been heard is that Chinese President Xi Jinping () did a few victory laps for the end results of what the party built a laudable business if all of them can be ignored. massive collateral damage. What also followed were the expected name-calling against alleged enemies of his one-party state, as well as a heavy dose of double-talk from the CCP in rewriting history.

Amid the designated enemies and double talk were traditional old saws, there was no shortage of the horrific 19th century humiliation brought on by outside powers in the Opium Wars. Xi also expressed his determination to bring together what has never been united in the first place; it seems to miss the fact that for the Taiwanese, Taiwan is their homeland.

Xis’ rhetoric recalled one of the methods Hitler often used to gain support from his Nazi party: namely, grievances about past humiliations and the establishment of an imaginary enemy.

The Jews were an easy target for Hitler’s enemy, even though many of them had fought in the trenches for Germany during World War I. Hitler claimed that they were just not Aryan enough. That they had riches to seize was certainly an added advantage. As for humiliation, the German defeat in World War I and the ensuing Treaty of Versailles did the trick.

Back in China, regarding the humiliating bullying, Xi did not explain the CCP’s love / hate relationship with the Manchus, aka the Qing Dynasty.

From their homeland of Manchuria, the Manchus conquered and controlled parts of Taiwan, Mongolia, Tibet, Xinjiang and China. They ruled these lands for over 250 years, while the Han hated carrying the Manchu queue. Yet in the CCP’s double talk, the Manchu Empire was actually China, and so when foreigners forced the Manchus to open commercial ports, it became an insult to all Chinese, not the Manchus.

Embedded in this double talk, the CCPs must forget how the Chinas of the past traditionally intimidated neighboring nations whenever they had the upper hand. The intimidated lands have been euphemistically described as vassal or tributary states privileged to trade with China.

There is a much simpler metaphor to describe the CCP’s attitude towards China over the past 100 years: To settle a dispute between the Catholic ruler of the Holy Roman Empire and his Lutheran princes, the Augsburg Peace of 1550 declared that the religion of the prince in power would be the religion of his subjects.

Joachim Stephani, former law professor, summed up the results with this sentence: Cuius regio, eius religio, or whose kingdom, their religion.

If the subjects didn’t like it, they could move to another part of the empire. It was a way for Catholics and Lutherans to coexist and avoid social rebellion. Of course, other names were left out.

Xi put it a different twist by telling China that he was the leader and that the only religion allowed was the CCP. Having defined orthodoxy, the party names true believers, saints, sinners, heretics and agnostics. The CCP can claim that anyone who dies as collateral damage is a martyr to the homeland.

While the CCP as a religion is an apt metaphor with multiple applications, it also explains why the party must control all other religions. The CCP must appoint Catholic bishops and choose and prepare the Panchen Lama, and even the Dalai Lama when he dies.

The Turkish Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, including the Uyghurs, are seen as dangerous and must become pliable citizens, while the strange agnostics who practice Falun Gong must be eliminated. Citizens need only worship the CCP Golden Calf.

The CCP runs China as a one-party state, whereby it says its brand of communism is the religion of China. The unbelievers must bear the consequences, the defenders of democracy in Hong Kong being the last heretics to suffer the wrath of the CCP religio.

Even the media fit into the metaphor. There is no free press in China, as there is in Taiwan. In China, the media exist to propagate the faith and trample on heresy.

The PPC as a religion highlights other differences between Taiwan and China: The two nations are on opposite paths, they think differently, they rule differently, and they interact with the world differently.

Taiwan and China are driven by a different set of principles and beliefs: Taiwan is a democracy, where church and state are separate, and where many denominations and churches are allowed. China is a one-party state, where the party is the only church.

Unlike China, Taiwan does not interfere in the affairs of any church or religion, including Falun Gong.

The spiritual side of this metaphor even allows Xi to recount how the CCP has grown from a small group of true believers to its current 95 million members. Everyone else can trust that the CCP has their best intentions at heart.

This allows Xi to avoid the crudest pragmatic reasons why China covets Taiwan, such as the fact that Taiwan is a tremendous economic and strategic asset.

What nation wouldn’t want to control Taiwan? Taiwan ranks in the top 80th percentile when its GDP is compared to that of other countries. What nation wouldn’t want to control its location and dominate Asia’s sea routes?

If that wasn’t enough, Taiwan is the world leader in semiconductor production. By far, Taiwan is an economic and strategic Asian plum.

If this can be expressed in nationalist or even religious terms, so much the better.

Taiwanese should be confused by what Xi said about the 1992 consensus in his speech that this is part of the CCP’s belief system, even though everyone knows that former KMT lawmaker Su Chi () has admitted in February 2006 that he coined the term in 2000 when he headed the Continental Affairs Council to break the deadlock and ease tensions.

This should bother Taiwan, as well as the personal letters of congratulations that several prominent members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) sent to their former enemy, the CCP, on the occasion of its centenary. They did so even though the CCP regularly threatens to attack Taiwan.

Which side is the KMT on? What democratic principles, if any, does he live on?

The CCP celebrated its 100th anniversary. Although no one denies it, there should be few celebrations in Taiwan. Taiwanese can accept the historical reality of the CCP, but they cannot accept Xis’ message.

While the celebration of the CCP’s centenary reminds Taiwan to cherish its own values ​​and purpose, it is also a warning that the CCP intends to steal them.

Jerome Keating is a Taipei-based writer.