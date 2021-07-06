By trying to defeat the PKK, Turkey risks destabilizing Iraqi Kurdistan

After four decades of fighting, almost 40,000 victims, and countless dollars spent, Turkey failed to contain the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkey used a new strategy: to conduct military operations that create anti-PKK narratives which in turn will hopefully lead to a military victory. As an insurgency, the PKK thrives on popularity, and its strength and success depend on it. Turkey’s new strategy is designed to depopularize the PKK.

The PKK is present in much of the Middle East. He has plans not only in the Middle East but in Europe and beyond. According to German intelligence, the PKK raises millions of dollars in Europe every year. The group and its offshoots control most of the internal territory south of the Turkish border. It is also one of the main sources of contention in US-Turkish relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy of focusing on the Middle East is thwarted by the south because of the PKK. Breaking this obstacle requires the consent of the inhabitants of the region and of the regional authorities.

Turkey, the United States and many other western countries consider the PKK to be a terrorist organization. Turkey’s goal is to remove it from its popular base. A senior Kurdish leader said Turkey had asked the Kurdish authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan to label the PKK as a terrorist organization. Nevertheless, despite Turkey’s best efforts, many Kurds regard the PKK as the guardian of all Kurds.

Since the strength of the group lies in its popularity, attacking the cause of the group will be a cheaper and more effective strategy. Convincing the Kurds that the PKK is made up of a bunch of terrorists may deprive the group of its base of support. With direct military resources exhausted, Ankara is experimenting with new strategies.

Previously, Ankara had tried to keep its military operations against the PKK a secret, but Turkey was found promoting some military operations. Military operations are no longer limited to uninhabited mountains but sometimes deep in Iraqi territory.

He recently target a refugee camp in Makhmour, near Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan. Erdogan called the camp a threat, as serious as Qandil, where the headquarters of the PKK are located. It is not known how the camp could threaten Turkey as it is more than a hundred miles south of the Turkish border. The strike on Makhmour may have been Turkey’s effort to distract from a military operation that took place elsewhere.

During the operation, five Peshmerga from Iraqi Kurdistan were killed while traveling in a military vehicle near Erbil. The incident brought the Kurdish authorities and the PKK to the brink of civil war. The strike sparked a broad anti-PKK discourse.

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan, held the PKK responsible for the murder of the Peshmerga fighters. The statement was followed by a similar statement from Barham Salih, the Iraqi president, a Kurd, who questioned the legality of the group’s presence in the region.

However, military experts claim the Peshmerga were killed by an airstrike. In particular, the PKK lacks planes. The vehicle’s tires were intact when its roof was blown off. The PKK denied their involvement and demanded a investigation in the incident. Nonetheless, the strike stirred up anti-PKK sentiments.

The PKK does not want to oppose Iraqi Kurdistan. The region is of paramount importance to the organization. Its fighters and assets are located there. The region serves as a land bridge between the PKK headquarters in Qandil and its forces in Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Iran.

On social media, the killing of the Peshmerga fighters prompted questions about the PKK’s objectives and activities.

In an interview, a senior Peshmerga commander undermined the groups efforts to defeat ISIS and called their propaganda efforts. These accounts forced the PKK to limit its activities to Iraqi Kurdistan to satisfy Erbil, which is another of Turkey’s objectives.

Iraqi Kurdistan has mobilized its fighters closer to the PKK bases. The rebels had no choice but to accommodate Iraqi Kurdistan, as clashes with their Kurdish brethren help promote Turkish goals. A civil war would exhaust the PKK and force it to submit to Turkish demands. To avoid a civil war, the PKK must limit its activities.

Currently, forces loyal to the PKK are surrounding the KRI. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan which controls KRI Peshmerga declared its neutrality, leaving the Democratic Party of Kurdistan alone. Who is also unlikely to fight the PKK. If a war breaks out, Turkish forces will be invited to Iraqi Kurdistan, which will boost the popularity of the PKK, which Turkey wants to avoid.

In addition, in 1995, a Turkish force of 35,000 invaded Iraqi Kurdistan. Yet he failed to expel the PKK from the region. In addition, in the 1990s, Turkish-backed Kurdish fighters fought the PKK. The PKK was forced to abandon its military camps across the Turkish border, only to return to the region later. Now peshmerga fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan are not trained and lack counterinsurgency skills. Above all, a majority of Kurds denounce intra-Kurdish fratricide.

Currently, the PKK and its sponsored groups are spread across Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. As NATO’s second most powerful army, Turkey had failed to contain the group. That is why he resorted to a war of narratives and secret military actions against the PKK. However, it remains to be seen how Turkey’s strategy plays out in the future.