Megyn Kelly opens up about SiriusXM, NBC and Donald Trump





Megyn Kelly announced a deal on Tuesday with SiriusXM to host a weekday afternoon radio show. In an interview, edited for clarity and length, Kelly says she’s gotten too sweet with her NBC News chat show. Kelly says she intends to create a media empire like that of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. See more stories on the Insider business page.

You are returning to work for the first time since NBC News. What took so long and why SiriusXM?

We had several offers to buy us, to partner up. There is kind of a gold rush for creators in the audio space and I rejected them all because I didn’t want to share control, didn’t want to give up any editorial control, and I didn’t want to sell my youngsters. , promising company. I want to be my own boss.

After I left Fox and NBC, I realized I didn’t want to work for another old man. What was appealing about the deal with Sirius was that no one was asking me to be under anyone’s thumb. It is a partnership as opposed to an employee relationship. It’s a podcast that also turns into a radio show.

A lot of people who make you these offers want you to be exclusive to them, but it makes you inaccessible to millions of people. What I love about the Sirius deal is that it keeps my podcast publicly available and free.

Will you have Donald Trump?

I would, but I didn’t ask. It’s a lot of preparation. To do a great Donald Trump interview, you have to really prepare yourself because he loves any politician, but especially because it’s Trump who will try to slip you away. The only way it’s interesting is if you have your facts and you can take it out on him. It takes a lot of editing. It’s better on tape than it is live.

You know who I would like to do more is Donald Trump Junior. I never spoke to him. I think he has political aspirations and is probably the most likely to pursue them among the trumps. So maybe Junior before Senior.

What is your plan for growing your Devil May Care Media business?

Grow the primary asset. If it’s solid and successful, it’s a good base to launch other podcasts, some kind of entertainment entity, like my friend [conservative commentator] Ben Shapiro makes the rounds of the Daily Wire.

I would like to be 100%. I would say that the center-right politics, or the center-left but not awakened, there is a market there. I don’t want to make movies or any other project that teaches people a lesson.

Thinking back on your career, would you have done anything differently?

I look at my career the same way I look at my relationship history. I had a first marriage which ended in divorce and the guy and I are still friends. Do I think it was a mistake to marry my first husband? I do not. It’s all part of the journey to get you where you are.

This is how I see my time on NBC. I don’t think you can say that the time spent on Fox News was a mistake. If I hadn’t experienced it, I probably wouldn’t have developed some of the skills I currently use.

I think some of the most candid human interest interviews I do are skills that I helped develop while I was at NBC. Even though it was a traumatic ending there, it wasn’t a waste of time. I grew up as an anchor, and I grew up as a person, I met a lot of great people. So sum of the parts, now I think I’m happier than I’ve ever been.

I had this meteoric career at Fox which was great in every way, but I was miserable at home. It was too stressful, too much time away from my family and kids, and then I overcorrect at NBC by getting too soft. To be completely honest, the job was not intellectually stimulating for me, and now I feel like I have the best of both worlds. I am excited and I am making a difference.

