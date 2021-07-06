HRCP report sounds the alarm on plight of women in Pakistan





The HRCP report once again painted a disturbing picture of the situation of women’s rights in the country. It highlights a range of issues impacting marginalized communities in Pakistan; there has been a particular focus on the plight of women, with gender discrimination widespread across the country, Pakistan Today reported. Gender disparity is observed even in subcategories of crimes including, for example, the persecution of religious minorities, with issues such as forced conversions underway. Other human rights violations targeting women include child marriage and honor killings, which while also impacting men, are largely focused on the control and subjugation of women according to the report. the experts. our society, ”said Kishwar Enam, pediatrician and member of Kasur Hamara Hai, a child protection initiative. “Instead of engaging them in marriages, let’s send them to school so they can grow up to be healthy, prosperous and independent individuals; this will help the generations they raise prosper,” he said. -she adds. The HRCP has identified other forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country. While the HRCP report highlights some issues according to the provincial division, marginalization of women has been observed across Pakistan although some statistics varied in different parts of the country, Pakistan Today reported. The HRCP report reiterated Pakistan’s worrying stance on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, where the country is ranked third from the bottom at 151 out of 153. country. The report also reiterated that the HRCP has recorded an increase in domestic violence and even digital versions of these cases, which the report said underline “the increased vulnerability of women during the [COVID-19] pandemic. “” Many families realize too late that a divorced girl is better than a dead girl, “exclaimed Khadija Siddiqi, a women’s rights activist and survivor of gender-based violence. In 2020, the HRCP identified 430 honor killings case, which saw 363 women and 148 men killed. The report points out that sexual violence against women has continued with impunity across the country. It specifically highlighted the case of gang rape on Lahore-Sialkot highway in September 2020, when a woman was sexually assaulted in front of her children. The case sent shock waves across the country. “Shock and outrage deepened when the officer police in the capital Lahore suggested in a crude tone that she should have ‘chosen her route more carefully,’ “the HRCP report noted, highlighting the prevalence of blame for victims, including the Prime Minister. Pakistani Minister Imran Khan was also accused of these d last months. Twice in 2021, Prime Minister Khan claimed that vulgarity or women wearing “f new clothes” is linked to cases of rape in Pakistan “.[Imran Khan is] a person who validates the rape and holds the victim responsible. Pakistan must get rid of this state of mind of rape apologists, ”said Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The report highlights a case in Turbat, where three gunmen killed a woman in her home and even injured her four-year-old daughter, in what was allegedly an armed robbery. a local leader who leads a “death squad” in the region, not only highlighting the vulnerability of women to violence, but also how women in Balochistan are even more affected given the volatility of the province, Pakistan reported Today. Among other things, the HRCP also pointed out that the chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women has not yet been hired, the post having been vacant since November 2019, Pakistan Today reported. The HRCP report cites that last year Pakistan completed the review of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in accordance with its fifth periodic report. The report submitted in February this year, at the 75th session of CEDAW, presented its broad recommendation which underlined the need for a national mechanism dedicated to gender equality and the defense of women’s rights. (ANI)

