



“The only unspoken rule for Mr. Modi’s cabinet is to attack Mr. Rahul Gandhi,” Pawan Khera said (File) New Delhi: Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, Congress said on Tuesday that this government grants promotions to ministers who attack party leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter and rewards governors against whom there are “irregularity” complaints. Congressional spokesman Pawan Khera said this on a day when new governors were appointed in eight states by the president. “It’s a strange government. If a governor is found indulging in irregularities, that governor will likely be rewarded. “Likewise, I think the only criteria before a cabinet reshuffle, which (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is looking for, is their timeline on Twitter. How badly have they attacked Rahul Gandhi,” he told reporters. asked about the cabinet reshuffle. Mr Khera said the more tweets against the former congressional leader the better for a minister. “Because the Modi cabinet ministers are not there to deliver, not there to do anything in terms of governance, of their portfolios, the only unspoken rule for Mr. Modi’s cabinet is to go and attack Mr. Rahul Gandhi, “he said. “There is only one ability Union ministers should possess to achieve high rank in cabinet, and Modi believes it is based on how much they tweet against Rahul Gandhi. Their promotion will be based on how much they tweet against Rahul Gandhi. on that, ”Mr. Khera said. The Congress leader also asked if the government had changed any of the governors against whom charges of impropriety had been laid. He appointed the governors of West Bengal and Rajasthan, as well as the administrator of Lakshadweep. “Did they change the governor who was found guilty of all kinds of constitutional irregularities in West Bengal? Did they change the governor who was found selling his autobiography to the vice chancellors of Rajasthan? Have they changed any of those governors who are accused of financial impropriety, for example the administrator of Lakshadweep? ” He asked. There is a buzz of an impending cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday night.

