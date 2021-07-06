Taiwan seeks free trade deals with US, Australia as Chinese Xi Jinping promises “peaceful reunification”

As President Xi Jinping celebrated 100 years of Chinese communism and pledged to reunite with Taiwan, Australia’s trade minister was in talks with his Taiwanese counterpart.

Taiwanese state media reported On July 1, Minister of Commerce Dan Tehan held a virtual meeting with Taiwan Minister of Economy Wang Mei-hua, which Mr. Tehan’s office subsequently confirmed.

Australian envoy to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield also tweeted about the meeting, without mentioning a date.

Under the one-China policy, Australia does not officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state.

But he supports Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations and is content to “recognize” Beijing’s position that Taiwan is a rebellious province of China.

A Taiwanese diplomat wants Australia to rethink that stance, amid ongoing trade tensions and icy diplomatic ties between China and Australia.

Should Australia have a free trade agreement with Taiwan?

Yes, according to Edward Ling-wen Tao, the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Bureau in Brisbane which acts as a consulate.

He said Taiwan and Australia are “natural partners” with “highly complementary” economies.

Australia exports a lot of primary and agricultural resources to Taiwan, he said, and Taiwan exports electronics and manufacturing products, including semiconductors, amid a global chip shortage.

China brutally banned pineapple imports from Taiwan earlier this year. ( ABC North Tropical: Sophie Meixner

“My government has also contacted Australia on the possibility that we find an economic cooperation agreement, which amounts to an FTA,” he said.

“Right now, in Taiwan and Australia, we both depend heavily on the Chinese market for trade. But it’s unsustainable and dangerous for our national security. So we really need to diversify our trade.”

Wei Li says the free trade talks could make China angry. ( Provided

But Dr Wei Li, professor at the Business School of the University of Sydney, stressed that the question of Taiwan is sensitive.

“Free trade talks with Taiwan would irritate China further and, I fear, continue to intensify trade friction between China and Australia,” she said.

“Australia postponed free trade negotiations with Taiwan until 2016, largely to avoid offending China. In the current environment, trade negotiations between Australia and Taiwan must be conducted with great caution and a low profile.

The ABC has contacted Commerce Minister Dan Tehan for comment. Former Resources Minister Matt Canavan has suggested in the past that Australia should enter into an FTA with Taiwan.

China is Taiwan and Australia’s biggest trading partner. Australia’s total exports to China were $ 150 billion in 2019-2020.

But Beijing has imposed trade tariffs to the tune of $ 20 billion, affecting exports of Australian products, including lobster, wine, beef and barley.

At the end of last month, Beijing said it would file a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint against Australia five days after Canberra said it would take its own case to the WTO.

Dr Li said expanding trade with Taiwan could reduce pressure on Australian exporters of these sanctioned products as they could be resold in the Taiwanese market in the future.

“But its role is limited; after all, the Chinese market is huge and trade negotiations take time,” she said.

Should Australia recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state?

Taipei is seeking free trade agreements with the United States and Australia in light of trade tensions with China. ( Wikimedia Commons

Mr. Tao certainly thinks so, although he admitted that it would be “difficult”.

“Of course, I think Australia should officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. And that’s the logical decision,” he said.

But Wen-Ti Sung, a lecturer at Australian National University, said Canberra should stand back and see what Washington is doing.

“Australia should follow the lead of the United States when it comes to whether or not to recognize Taiwan’s statehood,” he said.

“As the United States has not done so, Australia need not be in a hurry to stand out from everyone else on this issue.”

Chinese President XiJinping pledges to “smash” Taiwanese “independence plots”. ( AP: Xinhua / Li Xueren

What is Xi’s latest position on Taiwan?

In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last week, Xi reiterated his long-standing commitments to reunify China with autonomous Taiwan.

“Solving the Taiwan problem and achieving full homeland reunification are the unwavering historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said.

“All the sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely breaking any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot.

While Beijing has never given up on the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, Xi called for a “peaceful reunification” process.

How did Taiwan take this?

Not good. In a statement, Taiwan’s Continental Affairs Council acknowledged Beijing’s economic progress, but described it as a dictatorship that violated human rights through censorship and surveillance.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan is already an independent country. ( Provided: Office of the President of Taiwan

“Its historic decision-making errors and persistent nefarious actions have caused serious threats to regional security,” he said.

“The CCP should abandon its aggressive political demands on Taiwan as well as diplomatic repression and military threats against Taiwan.

Taiwanese diplomat Mr. Tao said, regardless of what Xi said, “we are still aware of China’s military ambition” to reunite with Taiwan.

“We are always prepared for the worst. But at the same time, we want to start a dialogue with Beijing so that things do not get out of hand,” he said.

He said that the CCP leaders should try to improve relations with Taipei “to find common ground to improve our relations, rather than struggling all the time, which will only make the Taiwanese more difficult. comfortable with the Chinese regime “.

The ABC has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Australia for comment.

What are the experts saying?

Dr Minglu Chen, a researcher in the government and international relations department at the University of Sydney, told the ABC that Xi’s speech “can certainly be interpreted in different ways.”

Dr Chen said the speech had a “mellow tone” and showed a relative decline in the emergency in Taiwan despite claiming sovereignty over the autonomous island.

“It is important to note that Xi [said] “Complete reunification of the homeland” is based on “peaceful reunification” rather than hard “at any cost”, “she said.

“To me, Xi’s statement that resolving the Taiwan question is a ‘historic task’ suggests that there was no immediate urgency to unify Taiwan during his administration.”

Dr Sow Keat Tok, senior lecturer at the Asia Institute at the University of Melbourne, said Xi found a “balance” in stressing China’s ability to take Taiwan by force, while reiterating that he would pursue “peaceful” reunification.

“He has lowered his voice slightly before. I think this can greatly alleviate some of the conflicts between China and foreign countries over the Taiwan issue.”

Dr Sow said Xi’s remarks were designed to project force into a Chinese audience, but could arouse suspicion in foreign countries.

What is the problem if Taiwan and the United States want a free trade agreement?

Taiwan’s chief negotiator John Deng told the United States last week that he hoped Taiwan and the United States could sign a free trade agreement.

While the United States promised closer collaboration on trade, it was unwilling to engage in negotiations on such a trade deal.

Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors in a context of global shortage. ( Axonite: public domain

Taipei has long been considering an FTA, but the move could escalate diplomatic tensions and “would likely rub Beijing the wrong way,” according to ANU’s Sung.

“Beijing is generally unhappy that Taiwan is expanding its relations with foreign governments and calls virtually any Taiwanese pursuit of an interactional space a ‘path to independence’,” he told the ABC.

Moreover, any bilateral trade agreement (ATC) would have additional “political importance”, he said, since they are usually signed between two sovereign entities.

“So if the United States signs an BTA with Taiwan, Beijing can interpret it as recognition by Washington of a de jure Taiwanese state,” he said.

He said a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) is less politically sensitive “it’s a more piecemeal and” building blocks “approach, which is why Taiwan has been pushing for for an FTA, but the United States prefers to speak of a TIFA.

