“Team Trump” launched its alternative social media site with a bang. Looks like it’s already missed





It has been touted as the ‘Team Trump’ response to the problem of starting mainstream social media a digital platform in which citing a mob to storm a national government building would not be a prohibited offense. .

But a week later, it seems the answer is more elusive than ever.

Gettr (pronounced Getter) would be an “ideas market” free from “waking tyranny” where no one would be banned for their opinions, its creators said when the site launched last week.

Since then, it has been inundated with so many impostor accounts, pornographic and anti-conservative memes that its stewards have done something they intended to subvert: censor.

A Gettr promotional image showing a user named Cameron Miily actually uses a photo of a woman in Kazakhstan. (

Supplied: Gettr

)

Even Australian MPs were caught. Peter Dutton’s office said it was attempting to remove two profiles from the platform claiming to belong to the Minister of Defense.

The site (its name apparently inspired by the words “get together”) now appears less as an alternative to Twitter and more as a murky world of pretend and disguise, where all other accounts sell MAGA commemorative coins or counterfeit Viagra .

The fate of this small start-up platform may seem like a side show, but its success or failure will be an important indicator of where social media is heading:

Do a handful of Silicon Valley companies hold the keys to reaching the general public around the world?

Even for someone as powerful as Donald Trump, is there a way to get back on the platform?

Here is what we learned from Gettr.

A flood of impostors, crooks and Sonic the Hedgehog

When Gettrbroke announced last week, everyone was asking the same question: where was Donald Trump?

Trump supporters openly plan for US Capitol violence online

Social media companies haven’t done much to stop them, experts say.

Read more

The former president, who had reached tens of millions of people on Facebook and Twitter before being misrepresented, teased that he would have his own social media platform “pretty soon”.

His blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” had been a dastardly failure that was quietly withdrawn in June, less than a month after its launch.

Many believed that the platform Mr. Trump would give with his endorsement and choose to join would be a success.

And Gettr looked like a good fit. It was similar in functionality to Mr. Trump’s previous favorite platform, Twitter, with users able to follow other accounts, create posts for others to repost, and even import their Twitter history.

On top of that, Gettr was led by a Trump ally, Jason Miller, who helped him get elected in 2016 and served as his assistant until June.

Jason Miller briefed reporters in November 2020 following Mr. Trump’s election defeat. (

Getty: Drew Angerer

)

So where was Trump? He was everywhere and nowhere.

A chain of Gettraccounts claimed to be the former president. There was @ReaIDonaIdTrump (with a capital letter instead of L’s), @realDonaIdTrump (with a capital I in “Donald”) and @OfficialDTrump (who insisted, “FOR THE RECORD: this is Donald J’s OFFICIAL account . Trump. Any other account pretending to be me is fraudulent and a total hoax. “)

None were the real deal, the platform confirmed.

Loading

Meanwhile, he faced a threat of a different nature: a blue stream of sexually explicit images of Sonic the Hedgehog.

“Furotica” starring Sega’s quick meme-king has taken on venerable hashtags such as #QAnon, which has led prominent figures in this conspiracy-based community to deregister the platform.

Impostor Trumps along with many users spamming Sonic images and other obscene content are no longer on the platform and have likely been removed by admins.

A closer look at the Terms of Service shows that Gettr reserves the right to “grapple with content” that is “obscene, obscene, lustful, dirty, pornographic, violent”.

Loading

Gettr’s position with Trump supporters hasn’t necessarily been helped by news that the platform was partly funded by a fugitive Chinese billionaire as well as an unidentified “consortium of international investors.”

Several testimonies questionably claim membership of public figures and Australian elected officials, including Pauline Hanson, Peter Dutton, Andrew Bolt and Pete Evans.

Like Minister Dutton, a spokesperson for PaulineHanson denied that the account was linked to the senator.

‘Team Trump’ in deadlock with social media moderation

There is no data yet on how many people have downloaded Gettr, but engagement with posts on the site is low and experts on the topic of startup social media platforms have said Gettr appears to be doomed to fail.

Belinda Barnet, a senior lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology, said the app “didn’t have much hope” and would either disappear in a few months or “adapt” to a few. hundreds of thousands of users.

Daniel Angus, associate professor of digital communication at the Queensland University of Technology, agreed.

“I don’t think their model will work to grow audiences outside of the niche they live in, because who would want to go on the platform other than someone who identifies as a far-right troll? “

For months before Gettr’s launch, Mr. Miller, then working for Mr. Trump, had teased Team Trump’s plans to launch a social media platform.

Loading

The problem for “Team Trump” comes down to a simple constraint: As soon as a slightly moderated social media site on “free speech” reaches any size, it risks being banned from major app stores (this was the case with a predecessor of Gettr called Parler).

The alternative is to create a more heavily moderated social media site, but it already exists (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), is expensive, and contradicts the “free speech” credo.

That’s not to say that the big platforms don’t contain content that violates their own guidelines, but they adhere to a different set of rules, Dr Angus said.

“These platforms get away with it because they are too big to fail,” he said.

“At this point, they are able to write their own rules.”

Mentions of Trumpdown 90 percent on Twitter, Facebook

All of this leads to the question: Can a public figure who has been largely misplatform keep their footprint online?

So far the answer seems to be ‘no’, even for a former president who got 74 million votes and can still fill arenas with red-cap fans.

Mr Trump campaigning for a former White House adviser in Ohio in June. (

Getty: Scott Olson

)

From September 2020 to the January 2021 ban, Mr. Trump’s social media posts had a median engagement of 272,000 likes and shares, according to the New York Times.

After the ban, Trump supporters continued to post links to statements Trump posted on his personal website and campaign finance site.

But these had lower engagement: the median from January to May 2021 was 36,000 likes and shares.

Deforming meant Mr. Trump’s words reached fewer people.

Mentions of Trump fell 35% on Twitter and 23% on Facebook the week after being banned from both platforms.

Since then, they have continued to decline by around 90 percent.

“The whole hallmark of these right-wing spokespersons is to stir up controversy at every turn,” Dr Angus said.

“Once you start to start on enough platforms, the fires start to abate.”

In May, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (a prominent Trump supporter) enacted a bill that gives the state the right to impose fines on social media companies of up to $ 250,000 per day. whether they ban or suppress a statewide political candidate’s account.

But this legislative challenge to the deplatform seems doomed to failure; a few days ago, it was temporarily blocked by a federal court.

That leaves Mr. Trump with two options: find a way to get back to mainstream social media, or support a platform that won’t ban him.

But if Gettr’s first week is something to do, a “marketplace of ideas” is much easier to promise than to deliver.

