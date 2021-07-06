Death of 84-year-old Indian priest in custody sparks uproar





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A senior UN human rights official has lamented the death in custody of an 84-year-old Indian Christian priest who campaigned for the rights of indigenous peoples and was denied release under bail after being detained under an anti-terrorism law. Father Stan Swamy was arrested last year on suspicions, which he denied, of links to a banned radical left-wing group that police accused of inciting violence in Maharashtra state in 2018 . His death will rekindle criticism over the growing use of the anti-terrorism statute under the nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Opponents of the law say it is used to hunt down people who criticize the government. Swamy, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and also contracted COVID-19 in prison, died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. More than a dozen people gathered outside St. Peters Church in Mumbai, where his funeral service was being held, to protest his death. The news from India today is devastating. Human rights defender and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy has died in custody nine months after his arrest on trumped-up terrorism charges, said UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor. The imprisonment of HRDs is inexcusable, she added in a Twitter post, referring to human rights defenders. The Indian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday evening, Swamy’s bail requests were dismissed by the courts due to the specific nature of the charges against him. He said India has an independent judiciary, an array of national and state human rights commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and active civil society. India remains committed to promoting and protecting the human rights of all its citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. During a briefing in Geneva, UN Human Rights Commission spokeswoman Liz Throssell said the agency had repeatedly urged the Indian government to protect a strong civil society. We are very concerned about the way he was treated, she said, calling for the release of those detained without a proper legal basis. India’s national investigative agency, which was pursuing the case against Swamy, did not respond to requests for comment. In previous hearings, the government has denied accusations of mistreatment of Swamy and said the law should be allowed to run its course. Supporters of the Modis Bharatiya Janata party have said there can be no tolerance of violence on the part of the Maoist guerrillas, some of whom operate in remote areas where tribal people live. Swamy was the oldest of a dozen, mostly academics and human rights activists, accused of violence in 2018 and jailed under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act, which allows extended detention for questioning . The government should have done something sooner … They took too long and did nothing for (Swamy), said Karen Dmello, a former local government official present at the Mumbai protest. I don’t think he needed to be in (jail) first, he was wrongly accused. Swamy has denied ties to banned groups and has repeatedly requested bail, recently telling court on a video conference that his health had deteriorated in prison and that he would die soon. He had said he had difficulty eating and drinking because of his Parkinson’s disease and asked the court to allow him to use a straw and a sip. The court had given its approval after nearly three weeks. Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani with additional reporting by CK Nayak, Francis Mascarenhas in Mumbai and Stephanie Nebehay-Ulmer in Geneva Editing by Mark Heinrich

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/india-priest/update-1-death-of-a-84-year-old-indian-priest-in-custody-stirs-outcry-idUSL2N2OI0OW The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos