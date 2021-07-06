Personality in foreign policy | The interpreter

Readers with long memories may recall the fleeting controversy over the time when then-newly elected Prime Minister Kevin Rudd stopped, stalled and greeted deeply unpopular US president George W. Bush at a major world summit.

It was a NATO meeting in April 2008, one of the first trips that earned Rudd the media nickname Kevin 747 for his busy shuttle-style diplomacy. Bush, at the time, was seen as a factor that caused 69% of Australians to have an unfavorable opinion of the United States, according to the Lowy Institute poll, a figure that even Donald Trump failed to exceed by becoming president in 2017.

The storm over salvation is probably due to the public’s expectation that the deputy sheriff days had passed with the Howard years. Rudd had promised to withdraw Australian troops from Iraq (NATO meeting in Bucharest was to talk about Afghanistan) and Australian public opinion was strongly in favor of the declaration, again called for in the Lowy Institute poll , that the United States is playing the role of policeman of the world more than it should be.

But the awkward salute through the crowd was just a joke, said Rudd an example of the kind of silly humor that would become more and more familiar to Australians in the years to come.

Besides, the two leaders were apparently more friends just a few months later, amid alleged leaks from Rudd denigrating the US president for asking what is the G20? as the world grappled with the growing global financial crisis.

Why remember this little memorized story? In part because escaping the present to an episode now in the rearview mirror helps to highlight a point, that the personality traits of leaders matter in the presentation of a country’s foreign policy, often as much as broad strategic outlines and power politics that can shape decisions. The esteem that one has for a leader can also influence the perception of other nations.

It’s not just Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, or even if Australians clearly trust New Zealander Jacinda Ardern more than Scott Morrison (Lowy Institute poll, again). The intangibles that each leader brings and the way that leaders interact with each other is a critical consideration in determining the direction a country takes.

Acknowledging this leadership influence seems to be a missing piece in the gripping debate by The interpreter on what could be described as an approach of values ​​versus foreign policy interests. Labels like this can be overly simplistic, so it’s best to read for yourself the exchange launched by Susannah Patton and Ashley Townshend warning Australia to avoid any attempt by the Biden administration to present its strategy in Asia. as a contest for democracy, while Michael Green and Ben Scott argued separately for a strategy for democracy and the rules for freedom.

The influence of leaders is often overlooked, in the analysis but also by the public.

My point to add to this mix is ​​that the person in charge matters. Would China pose the same challenge today if Xi Jinping hadn’t taken control of it? Maybe China’s rise to power made a contest inevitable, but is the time now? It’s unknowable, of course, but as American diplomats wondered in private in 2009, after learning that Xi was not very cultured, he was far from certain that he would become the leader.

However, the influence of the leaders is often ignored, in the analysis but also by the public. In 2015, around two-thirds of Australians weredid not know or did not have sightwhen asked if they admired Xi, Indian Narendra Modi, Papua New Guinea Peter ONeill or Japanese Shinzo Abe, while Indonesian Joko Widodo and German Angela Merkel did little better. success.

Also think about Trump’s interactions with Malcolm Turnbull and how this influenced Australian perceptions of America, not just the infamous phone call, but the moment Turnbull describes the two nestled in a airtight secure container to protect yourself from prying ears, talk about steel tariffs. Or Trump himself, as a manifestation of the attitude of the United States and the shift in priorities that his presidency has come to represent.

Or even remember Bob Carr, as Australian Foreign Minister replacing Rudd at the G20 summit in Russia in 2013, sitting at a table assembled with presidents and plenipotentiaries including Americans Barack Obama, Indonesians Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and other great influencers of the time.

It’s not that hard to get here at this table, Carr wrote in his memory of this St. Petersburg meeting. A little application, a little luck, a little patience. Every election that has ever taken place, someone loses. But someone wins. There is always a vacant position and it must be filled. Competently, you can continue to elevate yourself. None of this justifies deference.

Maybe not. But it pays to know the personalities involved. Because what a leader chooses to do or not to do can have a lasting influence on a country’s international relations.