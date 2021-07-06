Chirag Paswan Says He Could Go To Court If LJP Rebel Gets Cabinet Post | Latest India News





Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday he could go to court if a rebel MP from the Lok Janshakti party, including his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, is included in a Union cabinet expansion, which is expected to take place soon. Jamui MP insisted that he was the legitimate chairman of the Lok Janshakti (LJP) party and that he had not been consulted about the induction of a party member into the Union cabinet as required by coalition standards. If one of them is included in the cabinet from the party quota, I will certainly oppose it and may have to go to court. If someone is appointed as an independent minister or [a member of] another party, I have no problem, because it is entirely the prerogative of the party. But as far as LJP is concerned, the party constitution allows me to be the chairman and the matter is before the electoral commission as well as the chairman of Lok Sabha, he told Patna. It is speculated that LJP MP for Hajipur, Pashupati Kumar Paras – who was recognized as party leader in Lok Sabha after claiming to have removed Chirag from his post with the help of four other party MPs – could be included. in the imminent expansion of the cabinet – the first of the second term of Narendra Modi’s government. Chirag said he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he suspended rebel MPs in accordance with the party’s constitution and that they do not qualify for a seat in the party’s quota cabinet. I have already written to PM Narendra Modi as well as to the EC in this regard. A common practice is that the party chairman is consulted if a party member is to be included in the cabinet, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to induct new ministers into his cabinet this week and reshuffle existing ones while welcoming allies such as Janata Dal United and Apna Dal apart from the rest. While the LJP continues to be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Center, it currently has no representation in the Union cabinet following the death of Chirag’s father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the LJP. , before Bihar’s elections in 2020. Chirag also said his uncle organized the LJP split to become minister at the behest of Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar. It’s ironic that Nitish Kumar always tried to insult my father, but my uncle chose to sit on his lap even at the expense of family and party, which gave him everything, he added. . Chirag alleged that Nitish Kumar was known for his attempts not only to divide the LJP, but also to cause a rift among the Dalits, the socially backward community that LJP represents. Chirag said, I am not keen on becoming a minister, as my first goal is to build the party as a viable alternative to Bihar.

