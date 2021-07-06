Biden asks for Xi’s help with North Korea’s nuclear weapons, China asks US to hear from Kim

China has advised the United States to listen to North Korea and its grievances at a time when the leaders of the two allied Asian neighbors are highlighting the growing ties between their nations.

As President Joe Biden shapes his approach to the nuclear-weapon nation, his administration seeks China’s help in resolving the ongoing issue on the Korean Peninsula.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday released an account of a July 6 telephone conversation between the Chinese government’s special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, Liu Xiaoming, and the United States’ special representative for Korea. North Sung Kim.

“Liu set out China’s position on Korean Peninsula issues and expressed his views on reviewing US policy on the DPRK,” the text read, using an acronym for the title. official of North Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

South Korea, for its part, is officially known as the Republic of Korea.

Liu also “stressed the importance of the two-track approach and the progressive and synchronized principle in promoting the political settlement of the problems of the peninsula,” and “called on the United States to take seriously and respond to the the DPRK’s legitimate and reasonable concerns, and to support the DPRK. -Reconciliation and cooperation of the Republic of Korea “, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The reading from China also summarized Sung Kim’s comments.

“Sung Kim said that the United States is determined to find a diplomatic solution to the problems of the peninsula and hopes that dialogue and contacts with the DPRK will be reestablished as soon as possible,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. “Kim said the United States supports the efforts of the DPRK and the Republic of Korea to improve relations.”

“They agreed to stay in touch,” he concluded.

The content of the reading was echoed in tweets posted by Liu himself, who added that it was a “pleasure” to speak with his US counterpart on the matter.

The U.S. side has yet to release its own reading, and a State Department spokesperson had none to share when contacted by News week, but laid out the US strategy in the North Korea talks with China.

“Our policy calls for a calibrated and practical approach that is open and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies and our deployed forces,” the spokesperson said. . “The United States and the PRC must work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The contact comes amid renewed interest in Sino-North Korean relations, and less than a week after North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un contacted Chinese President Xi Jinping to express his congratulations to the occasion of the July 1 centenary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Its flowery message recalled the links forged by the two communist countries over more than seven decades. He also spoke of the pressure faced by Beijing and Pyongyang in the modern era, as the United States and Western powers seek to disarm North Korea’s nuclear weapons and curb China’s rise to world leadership. .

“Noting that the CCP and the Chinese people have entered a historic new path for the comprehensive building of a modern socialist state under the elevated banner of China’s own socialist idea in the new era,” the agency reported. Korean Central Press Release, “the message said that the vicious slander of hostile forces and general pressure on the CCP is only a last ditch attempt and can never prevent the ongoing advance of the Chinese people, rallied closely around Secretary General Xi Jinping, towards a new victory. “

The message also addressed a “complicated international situation” which would not slow down the prosperity of “militant friendship and kinship” established by Kim Jong Un’s Korean Workers’ Party and Xi’s Chinese Communist Party.

“The WPK and the CCP are the true comrades and comrades in arms who have shared life and death in the protracted struggle to oppose imperialism and build socialism, writing the proud history of friendship, underlined the message, “said the Korean powerhouse. News agency wrote.

Last month, Liu also discussed North Korea with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in a telephone conversation in which the two sides affirmed their mutual interest in collaborating on issues relating to the Korean Peninsula, where they share a story.

The Chinese Communist Party came to power about a year after the Soviet Union helped establish North Korea, then ruled by Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, in 1948. When North Korea went to war with its US-backed rival, South Korea from 1950 to 1953, Moscow offered aid to Pyongyang, and Beijing sent millions of volunteer soldiers and militias who ultimately helped bring the battle to the fore in an impasse that still persists today.

The Cold War continued across the world after the conflict, and China and North Korea finally established the China-Korea Friendship and Mutual Cooperation Treaty in July 1961. In less than a week from now Today, the two countries prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of what remains the only defense agreement each party has with any other country.

The deal was also mentioned earlier this year when Xi and Kim Jong Un exchanged messages through their respective representatives to strengthen bilateral ties in March.

A month later, in April, President Joe Biden’s administration concluded a review of US policy toward North Korea, with which former President Donald Trump engaged in unprecedented diplomacy that included three meetings with Kim Jong Un in the hope of achieving peace in exchange for denuclearization and sanctions. relief.

Biden left the door open for talks, but said any negotiations should be accompanied by steps taken to ensure that North Korea dismantles its nuclear weapons program and that any provocation is met.

Kim Jong Un last month said his government was ready for diplomacy or confrontation with the Biden administration.

While the North Korean leader has stressed the need to expand his country’s international relations since the 8th Party Congress held in January, he has also increasingly focused on trying to stabilize the country’s economic situation. in the face of serious setbacks amplified by the effects of COVID. -19 pandemic and recent floods that threaten to cause famine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined to disclose last week whether or not Beijing has provided Pyongyang with COVID-19 vaccines, with North Korea remaining one of five countries in the world. not to have reported any infections. He stressed, however, that “China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers,” and said Beijing was ready to consider offering assistance, if necessary.

“China and the DPRK have a long tradition of providing mutual assistance in times of need,” Wang said. “China is ready to positively consider providing assistance to the DPRK when needed.”

Like Trump and other presidents before him, the Biden administration has sought to leverage China’s influence over North Korea to work to resolve the long-standing nuclear standoff. The issue is one of the few in which Washington and Beijing have flagged potential cooperation as their broader rivalry has intensified in recent years.

Referring to “the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile weapons” on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a daily press briefing that “these are not challenges. that we can meet alone, that we can meet alone “.

He also said that China, along with regional allies of the United States like South Korea and Japan, should be involved in bringing lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.

“We must always work closely with our allies, China also has a role to play and obviously has influence over the DPRK regime,” Price added.