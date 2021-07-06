Urgent need: Australia urged to offer more aid to Indonesia as Covid crushes healthcare system | Australia News

The Australian government has been urged to quickly step up aid to Indonesia, amid warnings that the surge in Covid-19 cases is fueling an escalation of the crisis right on our doorstep.

As aid groups fear that Indonesia’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, and with oxygen and bed shortages reported at some hospitals, the Morrison government is increasingly calling for help. most populated neighbor.

Labor Party spokeswoman for foreign affairs Penny Wong said the situation was deeply worrying and Australia must act now with a comprehensive response to Indonesia’s needs, including the emergency provision of ‘oxygen.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced emergency restrictions in Jakarta, Java and Bali, as data suggests the Delta variant is now behind the country’s worsening outbreak.

Indonesia reported a daily record of more than 31,189 new coronavirus cases and 728 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 61,868, but actual numbers could be higher due to low rates of tests.

The Indonesian government has pledged to triple the oxygen supply to hospitals, which are struggling to cope.

More than 60 people are said to have died in a hospital where the oxygen supply is almost exhausted over the weekend, when citizen data project LaporCovid-19 reported its inability to find beds for sick patients.

Aid group Save the Children said if the international community does not provide additional emergency aid, the Covid crisis in Indonesia will quickly spiral out of control and many more children and adults will die.

Dino Satria, humanitarian and resilience manager at Save the Children in Indonesia, said there was no sign infection rates would drop anytime soon without urgently ramping up vaccinations.

The healthcare system is on the verge of collapsing, hospitals are already overwhelmed, oxygen supplies are running out, and the health services in Java and Bali are woefully ill-equipped to deal with this severely increasing number of patients. sick, Satria said.

We desperately need more vaccines, that’s the bottom line.

Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, said the outbreak in Indonesia was of great concern.

Australia should be there for its bigger neighbor when needed and the Australian government is already providing technical assistance to Indonesia, as well as vaccines through the multilateral Covax initiative, Bland said.

But with this pandemic expected to continue for some time in all affected countries, Australia should ask the Indonesian government what other help it needs in the weeks and months to come, whether it’s vaccines or any other support.

But Wong said the Morrison government hasn’t done enough.

We know the Morrison government’s $ 143 million contribution to installing Gavis Covax to help countries like Indonesia with vaccine supplies is paltry compared to other similar countries, Wong said.

The United States contributed US $ 5.2 billion, Germany US $ 2.6 billion, and the United Kingdom and Canada US $ 1.1 billion each each far more per capita than the Morrison government.

A student receives an injection during a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign for adolescents in Denpasar, Bali, to fight growing infections. Photography: Made Nagi / EPA

Wong said the prime minister had not made Indonesia a priority, pointing to figures showing Australia’s health assistance to Indonesia was cut 87.5% before the pandemic. Funding for bilateral health programs increased from $ 62.4 million in 2014-15 to just $ 7.8 million in 2020-21.

Last week ABC quoted Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Australia would donate $ 77 million to help buy vaccines. Guardian Australia has asked the Australian government to confirm details.

Greens foreign spokeswoman Janet Rice said this support was nowhere near enough for a population of 270 million facing a catastrophic death toll.

Rice said Australia must join the international community in dealing with a rapidly escalating crisis that is happening right on our doorstep.

Indonesia’s health care system is at breaking point, there is an oxygen shortage and only about 5% of the country has been fully immunized, Rice said.

Australia is also expected to donate more of our AstraZeneca stockpile, especially as doses have an expiration date and Indonesia desperately needs them now.

Professor Brendan Crabb, infectious disease researcher and CEO of the Burnet Institute, stressed the need to stop Covid in its tracks globally, as more damaging viral variants could emerge from Covid-19 hotspots and present a challenge for existing vaccines.

Crab said The New Daily that the next Indian surge is taking place in the world: it is a human tragedy, which is reason enough that we all get busy helping our neighbors. But we also have every personal interest reason to do so.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her department have been contacted for comment.