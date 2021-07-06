



Euro 2020 semi-finals, England vs Denmark: Good news; UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends pub closing time to 11:15 p.m. Boris Johnson has allowed the Pubs to extend their hours of service to 11:15 p.m. in case the Euro 2020 final ends in overtime. Italy will face Spain in the first semi-final while England face Denmark in the second semi-final. The final is set to take place at the iconic Wembley on the 12theJuly.



Pubs are currently allowed to serve until 10:30 p.m., but the Prime Minister will now work out a plan in the House of Commons. READ ALSO |Euro 2020 semi-finals, England vs Denmark: Kasper Schmeichels secret behind Euro success – Adidas Predator gloves with 288 spikes The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the development. We plan to allow pubs to open until 11:15 p.m. on Sundays. “The whole nation has been grabbed by the euros and that will ensure that people can come together to enjoy the final in the pubs if they want to.” Euro 2020 semi-finals, England vs Denmark: Good news; UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends pub closing time to 11:15 p.m. The celebrations turned violent after England’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals as the Metropolitan Police were quickly put into action and nine arrests were made that night. The schedule change will apply regardless of England’s result against Denmark. The Three Lions are fighting for a place in the final and will surely start the semi-final as favorites. Euro 2020 semi-finals calendar: Semi finals July 7 Wednesday SF1: Italy vs Spain (12:30 p.m., London) July 8, Thursday SF2: England vs Denmark (12:30 p.m., London) Final July 12, Monday England team for Euro 2020: Goalkeepers:Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) Defenders:Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico ) Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion) Midfielder :Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham) Forward:Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

