JD Vance just proved why Donald Trump is still the GOP king





Vance, the author of the critically acclaimed memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” officially entered the Republican primary for the United States Senate in Ohio on July 1. On July 5, he apologized (and deleted) past tweets that criticized Trump.

In posts first discovered by CNN’s KFile, Vance repeatedly criticized Trump during the 2016 campaign – calling the billionaire businessman “reprehensible” and saying that “in 4 years I hope that people will remember it was those of us who sympathized with Trump’s voters who fought him the most aggressively. ”Vance also tweeted that he voted for Evan McMullin in the 2016 election. were not just tweets. In 2016, Vance wrote in USA Today that “Trump’s real policy proposals, as they are, range from the immoral to the absurd.” He also called Trump “Cultural heroine,” which “makes some feel a little better,” in an article that year for The Atlantic.

Vance appeared on Fox News – where else – on Monday to try to make peace with Trump voters.

“Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump in 2016,” Vance explained. “And I ask people not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I was very open that I said these critical things and I regret them, and I regret for getting the guy wrong. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people and I think he took a lot of criticism. “

Good.

See. It’s not complicated. In 2016, Vance was not a candidate for the Senate. Now he is. What he said then was what he believed. What he is saying now – essentially totally disavowing what he said then – was born out of political necessity.

This necessity? Kiss to Trump. The political reality right now, and it has been since at least 2017, is that you just can’t win a contested Republican primary unless you’re openly pro-Trump.

Nowhere is this fact more clearly displayed than in Ohio, where an open seat created by the retirement of Sen. Rob Portman (R) has turned into a battle over who can love Trump more.

Consider:

* Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer, tweeted a 10-second video of himself lighting a face mask on fire last month. The tweet was accompanied by the word “freedom” and two emojis: one wearing a medical mask and the other with flames. (The video has been viewed 2.1 million times.) * Former state party chairwoman Jane Timken ran ads ahead of the former president’s campaign in Ohio at the end of the month latest. The ads featured Timken becoming a sycophant: “Nothing energizes our Conservative bases more than a Trump rally!” she said in the ad. * Wealthy businessman Mike Gibbons was the co-chair of Trump’s fundraising effort in Buckeye State and recently said this about the former president: “I was his co-chair, I raised a lot of money for him, I gave a big sum of money and I support his policies, period. ” Need more? How about this Politico report of a rally of the main candidates – without Vance – to Trump Mar-a-Lago this spring:

“What ensued was a 15-minute backstage gossip session reminiscent of Trump’s reality show. Mandel said he was ‘crushing’ Timken in the polls. Timken touted his support for the ground through his time as state party chairman. Gibbons mentioned how he helped Trump’s campaign financially. [Bernie] Moreno noted that his daughter had worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign. “

Of.

So Vance’s flip-flop is simply the last proof that there is no room for a candidate to EVER have opinions that are less than fully in favor of Trump. Like, anything.

Ohio also shows why the account of an ongoing struggle for control of the hearts and minds of the Republican Party is fundamentally inaccurate. There is no fight. Trump won. And he won in a walkover.

That doesn’t mean that, say, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski (R), who is backed by establishment Republicans and opposed by Trump, can’t win in 2022. Maybe she could! This means that, generally speaking, any GOP candidate who is not already incumbent will have a VERY hard time winning (or even competing) in a Republican primary if he is anything but absolutely loyal to Trump.

It took Vance four days to figure out this calculation. And those four days could still cost him a real chance to win.

