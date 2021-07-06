What Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech Means for Taiwan

July 1, in a major speech celebrating the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping claimed that the CCP has transformed the future of the Chinese people and nation, liberating the Chinese people, lifting the nation out of poverty and ending a period of darkness . Xi argued that thanks to the leadership of the CCP, China’s national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability. China would no longer accept preaching preaching from those who think they have the right to lecture us. He warned that any foreign force that dares to intimidate, oppress or subdue China will find itself on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese.

Xis’ warning comes as he oversaw a much more assertive foreign policy, crushing Hong Kong’s autonomy, attempting to coerce Taiwan and Australia, increasingly militarizing the South China Sea and putting pressure on border claims with India. Xis’ language reflects China’s growing confidence and ambitions, but the speech did not reveal a fundamental change in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan. Although some have argued As Beijing has turned its attention to armed unification with Taiwan, Xis’ speech indicates that China’s approach to cross-strait relations remains broadly unchanged.

Safer: China Taiwan Asia Foreign police

Xi dedicated a paragraph of his speech to Taiwan, which deserves to be reprinted in its entirety:

Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the Chinese Communist Party. It is also an aspiration shared by all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. We will uphold the One China Principle and the 1992 Consensus, and advance peaceful national reunification. All of us, compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must unite and move forward in unison. We must take resolute steps to completely defeat any attempt at Taiwan independence and work together to create a bright future for national renewal. No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Asia Unbound CFR fellows and other experts assess the latest emerging issues in Asia today.1 to 3 times a week.

First and most important, Xi asserted that China’s policy remains one of pursuing peaceful national reunification; it has not openly abandoned this approach and has not emphasized the use of non-peaceful means. In one major declaration China issued on New Years Day 1979 it rotated from seeking liberation to peaceful unification, and Xi has given no indication that China is reviewing this position. In other words, although China has largely alienated the Taiwanese people due to its growing military, political and economic coercion on the island and repression from Hong Kong, Beijing continues to believe that the possibility of realizing the unification without resorting to military force remains. . Had Xi not uttered the phrase peaceful national reunification, it would have raised concerns about a change in Beijing’s Taiwan policy, as happened when the government’s annual activity report neglected to use expression last year.

Second, Xi has not set a timeline for completing this historic mission. In 2013 and 2019, Xi asserted that the Taiwan issue cannot be passed on from generation to generation, urgently permeating the issue of cross-Strait dispute resolution and implying that he would demand to enter into political negotiations with Taipei. under his supervision. In this new speech, however, he did not repeat that language, leaving the question of timing open. Indeed, Xi placed more emphasis on opposing Taiwan independence than on pressing unification.

Third, Xi continued to tie the Taiwan issue to China’s national rejuvenation. Shortly after being elevated to the head of the CCP, Xi introduced the Chinese dream, which is defined as the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The fulfillment of the Chinese dream is generally linked to the two centenarians: to become a middle-income society by the hundredth anniversary of the CCP, and to complete national rejuvenation by the hundredth anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, which will be in 2049. In this new speech, Xi claimed victory in achieving this first centenary goal. From now on, the focus will likely be on achieving the second goal of the centenary of national rejuvenation by 2049.

It remains to be seen how eager Xi will become to move this agenda forward, and to what extent he will make Taiwan a legacy issue given he would be ninety-six in 2049 and appear to be keen to drive. great change during his reign. Moreover, it is still unclear how Xi will define success on the issue of national rejuvenation. In this speech, national rejuvenation is mentioned in the sentence about defeating any movement Taiwan might make towards independence. This could indicate that Xi is giving himself the flexibility to define national rejuvenation broadly, if China is able to show progress towards unification by 2049 even if full unification is not achieved.

Safer: China Taiwan Asia Foreign police

Fourth, although Xi mentioned one country, two systems in the context of Hong Kong and Macao, in this speech he did not mention this model when talking about Taiwan. Allowed, in 2019, he promoted One Country, Two Systems as China’s bid for Taiwan, so omitting him from this speech is unlikely to represent an abandonment of this approach. This model, however, remains deeply unpopular in Taiwan.

Finally, although Xi called on compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to come together and move forward in unison, he did not emphasize building cross-strait ties. In contrast, his predecessor, Hu Jintao, in his speech marking the CCP’s ninetieth anniversary, argued that China and Taiwan should deepen exchanges and cooperation in all fields and expand interactions across the Strait. Xi’s omission of such language reflects the current stalemate in the two-shore relationship and points out that there is little reason to believe that the two-shore relationship will improve over the next few years.

Overall, Xis’ major speech revealed broad continuity with China’s long-standing cross-strait politics. More fundamentally, he has not abandoned peaceful reunification as China’s goal. He also didn’t move the goalposts by introducing a timeline on unification, demanding that political talks begin in the near future, or redefining one country, two systems. Although Xi has left his personal imprint on Chinese foreign policy, he has so far refrained from upsetting Beijing’s long-standing approach to cross-Strait relations.

What this means for the United States is that they should not undertake rash policies based on the assumption that Xi will invade Taiwan in one, two, or even six years. It should avoid anything inconsistent with America’s one-China policy, maintain that it does not support Taiwan’s independence, and refrain from articulating an American interest in keeping Taiwan separate from the mainland. The United States should continue to move its military resources to the Indo-Pacific, focus on preparing for a conflict in Taiwan, and increase coordination with Japan. It should also specify to China that it would pay a heavy price if it chose to attack Taiwan. More broadly, the United States should strengthen its economic relations with Taiwan by negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the island and work with Taiwan to increase its voice in international organizations.

As the United States urgently needs to act to strengthen deterrence in the Taiwan Strait, the line is thin between urgency and panic. Its policies should avoid the latter.