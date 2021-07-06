Senate hopeful JD Vance apologizes for criticizing Trump as ‘objectionable’ in deleted tweets | national news





JD Vance, a venture capitalist and best-selling author who entered the Republican primary for the Ohio Senate open seat in 2022 last week, apologized for criticizing former President Donald Trump in comments tweets now deleted.

In deleted tweets first discovered by CNN’s KFile, Vance wrote in 2016 that he would not vote for Trump in the presidential election and would instead be supporting Evan McMullin, a former CIA operations officer who presented himself as an independent. Vance also called Trump “reprehensible”.

“Trump scares the people I care about. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. For this reason, I find him reprehensible. God wants better from us,” he wrote in October 2016.

In another deleted tweet – this one sent in the wake of the infamous Access Hollywood spinoff – Vance wrote: “Dear Christians, everyone looks at us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us.

And in a March 2017 tweet, he wrote: “In 4 years, I hope people will remember that it was those of us who sympathized with Trump’s voters who fought him the most aggressively. “

But as he prepares for his Senate bid, Vance has changed his tone as he battles crowded terrain for the former president’s base. The GOP primary to succeed retired Senator Rob Portman also includes Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer; Jane Timken, former president of the Ohio Republican Party; and businessmen Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons.

Trump’s centrality in the fight against the GOP reflects how the former president remains a political force in Buckeye State. Everyone is fighting over who is the most genuinely pro-Trump candidate.

On Fox News Monday night, Vance said he regretted making his previous comments and asked viewers not to judge him on his past statements.

“Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump in 2016,” Vance said. “And I ask people not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I was very open that I said these critical things and I regret them, and I regret for mistaking the guy. “

Vance added that he thought Trump was a good president and “he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of criticism.”

“I think that’s the most important thing, it’s not what you said five years ago, but whether you are willing to stand up and take the blows for actually standing up for the interests of the people American, ”he said.

A fight for Trump’s coat

Vance’s cleanup of his Twitter account and the subsequent apology on Fox reflects the way the Republican primary approaches the issue of loyalty to Trump.

The knives were out for Vance before he even joined the race. Ohio Republicans received anonymous text messages last week calling Vance a “Never Trumper.” The texts look like a flurry of messages sent to voters in April, denouncing Vance shortly after announcing he was exploring a Senate race.

Once considered a perennial swing state, Ohio has evolved into the GOP over the past decade. Meanwhile, Republicans have held all executive positions in the state and a majority in both houses of the state legislature. Since 2010, only two Democrats have been able to win across the state of Ohio: Barack Obama in his 2012 re-election bid and Senator Sherrod Brown, who was re-elected in 2012 and again in 2018.

Trump, for his part, has won the state twice, winning more than 3 million votes in 2020 and improving his share of the vote from four years earlier by 2 percentage points.

Vance’s political fate might come down to how he talks about his transformation on Trump, which he publicly opposed in 2016 far beyond his deleted tweets.

During the 2016 campaign, Vance wrote in USA Today: “Trump’s real policy proposals, as they stand, range from the immoral to the absurd.” That same year, as it became clear that Trump would become the GOP presidential candidate, Vance wrote in The Atlantic that “Trump is cultural heroine” which “makes some feel a little better.”

“He cannot fix what is afflicting them, and one day they will find out,” Vance added.

Deleting his old tweets is only part of what Vance is doing to reset his public stance on the former president.

Earlier this year, Vance met Trump in Mar-a-Lago. He also attended his rally in Ohio late last month. And his connection with pro-Trump donor Peter Thiel can still help ease any bad feelings Trump might have for Vance.

A spokesperson for the Thiel-backed super PAC, Protect Ohio Values, told CNN that Vance “strongly believes in President Trump’s America First agenda and is focused on fighting for policies that will benefit the powerful middle class in the United States. Ohio”.

“The people of Ohio want elected leaders with the backbone to stand up to the corrupt Washington political class and we are confident that JD Vance is the only candidate in this race who fits this bill,” added the spokesperson.

But the national conservative movement, which has started to regroup around Mandel, has already started to arm Vance’s past statements against him. The political action committee of the Club for Growth, which backed Mandel in March, released a statement against Vance last week.

“He claims to be a Trump Republican, but since Mr. Vance’s short time in politics he has spent most of his time demolishing President Trump and making fun of Trump voters,” he said. said club president David McIntosh.

& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newspressnow.com/news/national_news/election2020/senate-hopeful-j-d-vance-apologizes-for-criticizing-trump-as-reprehensible-in-deleted-tweets/article_45b2a45b-22a8-5cbc-9074-daabf7a96bd3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos