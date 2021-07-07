Kristi Noem appears as the Trump woman





There is Trump heir Don Jr., former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz , Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Florida Senator Rick Scott …

You got the idea. LOTS of guys.

And then there’s Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota and someone who makes it clear that if she runs for president in 2024, she will do so as the female incarnation of the 45th president.

The last proof of this positioning came on Monday morning, when Noem tweeted “#SparklersSuck” along with several images: the first (titled “Trump’s America”) showed fireworks bursting over Mount Rushmore, Dakota. from South. The other two (labeled “Biden’s America”) show Noem and his family sad while holding small sparklers.

The message was unequivocal. Donald Trump has grown big – and awesome. Joe Biden, well, no.

And the tactic was familiar to anyone who has watched Trump over the past five years: use social media to a) throw red meat at the GOP base that loves a good troll and b) set Democrats on fire, knowing that their outrage will only strengthen your good faith with the GOP base. (For some people on Twitter to note that the “Trump’s America” ​​photo appeared to be a composite image from 2015 wouldn’t do much to slow the effectiveness of Noem’s move.)

For Noem, the tweet is part of a larger effort to appeal to the Trump base as a spitting image of the former president.

Consider Noem’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in his state. In the fall of 2020, with the small-population state averaging over 1,000 new cases per day and being named by Forbes as one of the country’s 10 riskiest states to visit, Noem was determined to raise questions about wearing a mask.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this spring, Noem sought to present his handling of Covid-19 in South Dakota as an achievement and a victory for, uh, freedom.

“South Dakota is the only US state that has never ordered the closure of a single business or church,” Noem said. “South Dakota never set up shelters, people never made people wear masks.” (Box: At the time Noem gave this CPAC speech – in early March – South Dakota had the second highest number of cases per 100,000 people in the country, according to CNN data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.) Noem is set to speak at a CPAC rally this weekend in Dallas. She also gained national attention when she condemned rapper Lis Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” – which allegedly contained a drop of human blood. “Our kids are told that this type of product is not only okay, but ‘exclusive’,” Noem tweeted. “But do you know what is more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.” And let’s not forget – let’s NEVER forget – that Noem once presented Trump with a 4ft replica of Mount Rushmore with his head added next to it. by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Yeah. It happened.

While what Noem is doing is completely transparent, it also seems to work. Jonathan Martin of the New York Times nailed that success here:

“While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely regarded as Mr. Trump’s fiery heir, and senators like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton are trying to put a more ideological framework on Trumpism, Ms. Noem is trying to cement his place in as the only female Trump ally echoing the former president’s left-trigger approach among the top echelons of potential candidates for 2024. “

The point: Despite all the talk about Trump and the rise of DeSantis, Noem is perhaps doing the most to raise her profile – and present herself as the heiress (wife) of the former president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/06/politics/kristi-noem-trump-heir-2024/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos