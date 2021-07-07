Echoing Trump, Boris Johnson says UK must ‘learn to live with’ rising COVID

The United States is a divided nation, we have heard for many years. Red state against blue state, conservative against liberal, loyal Donald Trump against everyone. Growing fears of a future civil war have increased, in large part due to the violent and well-armed groups that rallied behind Trump’s tattered banner, sacked the Capitol by these groups six months to the day. , and to the police forces who seem sympathize with them Even like murderers like Kyle Rittenhouse shoot down peaceful protesters in the streets.

If things continue as they are, however, a new clear line will be drawn between Two Americas: the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated. Of course, these groupings are not entirely in line with ideological lines. Millions of people are still not vaccinated for reasons that have nothing to do with the policy of the last president. Some people with precarious jobs, undocumented immigrants, and other marginalized groups face daunting barriers to receiving the vaccine even if they want to, and others (including some unvaccinated black people) are legitimately suspicious. after centuries of abuse by the medical industry. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

For millions more, however, the issue of immunization boils down to simple politics. A solid majority of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen, and it’s no bizarre statistics that most of the states with the lowest vaccination rates are also the states that were worn by Trump in the elections.

COVID has become part of the so-called culture war in the United States, and refusing the vaccine amounts to an oath of loyalty to the former president they mistakenly believe was stolen. The absurdity of this practically bends the COVID light damn close to killing Trump on the eve of the 2020 elections, and both he and his wife were vaccinated in the following January, however, he remained a dominant force not only in the nation’s politics, but also in its health.

President Bidens’ plan to vaccinate 70 percent of the country by July 4 has failed, and a national effort is in the process of reaching those who haven’t gotten the hang of it yet. With the rise of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, the need is extremely pressing.

Appearing on NBC Meeting the press, Anthony Fauci, a leading COVID expert, revealed that about 99.2% of current COVID-related deaths are among the unvaccinated. The overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated, Fauci said. This is the reason why we say it is really completely preventable and preventable.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in several states with low vaccination coverage, fueled by the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant coronavirus, reports Sarah Zhang for Atlantic. In southwestern Missouri, understaffed hospitals are already having to send COVID-19 patients hundreds of miles away. The same July 4th holiday that is very safe in Massachusetts is riskier in Missouri, where many more viruses are circulating (15 new cases per 100,000 people per day) and far fewer adults are at least partially vaccinated (56% ).

Indeed, Missouri quickly became a case study of how low levels of immunization can quickly escalate into another health disaster. For the first time since March, hospitalizations for COVID in that state have exceeded 900 per day for four consecutive days. Hospitals are starting to run out survival fans.

Speaking directly to Tories who refuse to participate in the vaccination process, West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice was quick to speak when he appeared in this week’s Sunday edition of ABC.

They are really in a lottery with themselves, mentionned Justice. You know, we have a lottery that basically says if you’re vaccinated you’re going to give yourself stuff. The Red States probably have a lot of people who, you know, are very, very conservative in their thinking and they think, well, I don’t have to do that, but they don’t think well. I hate to say it, but what would put them on the brink is a lot of people dying. The only way it’s going to happen is a disaster none of us want. And so we just have to keep trying.

Learn to Live With it is the new 10 Downing Street slogan which is, you may remember, exactly the route Trump wanted to take from the start, no matter the loss of life.

This division threatens not only the United States. It was deeply disturbing to learn that Britain, under the leadership of Trump clone Boris Johnson, is preparing to lift virtually all COVID security restrictions and leave the British people wide open to the vagaries of the virus. Learn to Live With it is the new 10 Downing Street slogan which is, you may remember, exactly the route Trump wanted from the start no matter the loss of life and it is a perilous decision.

Johnson has planned that all nightclubs, museums, concert halls, theaters and sports arenas be allowed to operate without capacity limits or distancing measures, reports The Washington Post. After the reopening, the government will no longer push people to work from home if they can. If you want to cram into a crowded bar in Soho and fight the fray for a pint at the counter, the government says it’s up to you to decide whether or not to hide. Although some buses, subways and taxis may require passengers to wear face coverings, the government has said it will not legally enforce the measures. One newspaper called it the reopening big bang.

Far from the first time Johnson has lifted security warrants, only for COVID to arrive barnstorming back. The Delta variant is now the predominant strain of COVID in the UK, and this country is already witnessing what you might call a third wave of infections: 25,000 new cases per day, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty warning that the number could reach 50,000 per day within two weeks.

The United States witnessed a similar scenario last summer, when warmer weather, pandemic exhaustion and the demands of capitalism prompted several states to reject caution and reopen virtually everything. The end result was a fall and winter marred by horrific infection rates, the worst ever during the crisis, and that was before the emergence of the Delta variant.

Susan Michie, psychologist and researcher at University College London and member of the Johnson SAGE government science advisory committee, mentionned From the concept of learning to live with the virus, allowing community transmission to increase is like building new variant factories at a very rapid rate.

Infection rates continue to rise, mentionned Bobby Morton of Unite, one of the largest unions in the country, not only does wearing a mask reduce transmissions, but it helps reassure drivers and passengers who are nervous about using public transport. The idea of ​​personal responsibility and expecting people to wear masks is absolutely ludicrous, with members already reporting that there is an increase in the number of passengers ignoring mask-wearing rules.

It sounds too familiar.

The final phase of this scenario unfolding, both here and in the UK, appears to be hopeless. Over time, some of those who have refused vaccinations may find their communities so deeply pummeled by the virus that they may eventually agree to be vaccinated. By then, the death toll will have increased further, and in the meantime, COVID will continue to receive its most coveted gift: a laboratory of humanity to cultivate new variants, one of which could penetrate our vaccine shield and render the last 16 months of misery not applicable. .

We have to assume that’s going to happen, says Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge. The more infections are allowed, the more likely immune evasion.