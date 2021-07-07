Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his disinformation strategy





If you listen to it long enough – no easy chore – Donald Trump will reveal all his secrets to you.

Witness this line from his July 3 speech in Sarasota, Florida:

“If you say it enough and keep saying it, they will start to believe you.”

Trump was talking about alleged misinformation directed against him and other Republicans. But WOW, does this quote explain everything you need to know about his approach to presidency and life.

(Box: One can only hope Trump didn’t know his quote was a near-replication of that infamous line from Nazi Joseph Goebbels: ‘If you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will end up saying it. believe. ”)

Trump has spent his life – in business and politics – repeating exaggerations, half-truths and outright lies to make himself look good.

The books he wrote before politics are littered with quotes extolling the virtues of inventing a reality and then repeating it until people start to believe it.

“I play with people’s fantasies,” he wrote in “The Art of the Deal”. “People want to believe that something is the biggest, the biggest and the most spectacular. I call it a true hyperbole.

“If you admit defeat then you will be defeated,” Trump wrote in “Think Big.”

Once in the presidency, Trump, unsurprisingly, continued.

“Don’t believe the bullshit you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump told a VFW group in 2018. “What you see and what you read is not what happens.”

Unfortunately, Trump’s plan is working.

Take the 2020 election. Despite the lack of evidence of any widespread electoral fraud, a majority (53%) of Republicans said in a national Reuters / Ipsos poll in late May that President Joe Biden’s victory was “the result. illegal vote or electoral rigging “. More than 6 in 10 Republicans (61%) agreed that the election “was stolen from Donald Trump.”

Locked into news bubbles and social groups that fully synchronize with their own views and “facts,” a large chunk of Republican voters were convinced that the election had been somehow stolen – in large part because that, well, Trump told them it was.

Taking advantage of the trust people place in you – along with their narrow diets – is, of course, deeply irresponsible. And the opposite of what it means to be a leader.

But for Trump, “winning” is the only goal – and the only measure by which he wants to be judged. To hell with the truth (and its consequences).

The point: Trump’s willingness to deceive people solely for his own ends might just be a man’s most dangerous attribute with many, many of them.

