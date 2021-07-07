Is the Switch Pro dream dead after today’s OLED model was revealed?





Many Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the long-rumored Switch Pro. This alleged device has been leaked several times, and rumors have really escalated over the past few months as the Wall Street Journal announced that it would be revealed around E3. A few weeks later, Nintendo instead revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which noticeably lacks extra power or 4K support. So what does this mean for the possibility of Switch Pro and the future of Switch hardware in general? Let it dig.

Where does Switch Pro come from?

First of all, it’s important to note that the rumors surrounding this newly announced console weren’t entirely incorrect. In fact, most of the details were spot on. For months now, Bloomberg and other sources have been saying Nintendo has been working on an upgraded Switch with a 7-inch OLED display. The model was due to go into production this summer and launch in October. And all of this is true! Still, the OLED model is most definitely not 4K compatible, despite rumors. Obviously, something has been lost in the communication.

There are a handful of possibilities. Sometimes a bad source just takes off, as evidenced by the Star Fox Grand Prix debacle. The inclusion of 4K may be simply incorrect. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Nintendo is really looking into 4K compatibility for a future product. If Nintendo is in the early stages of developing a 4K device, this information might have been mistakenly confused with the more developed OLED model. Following the Bloomberg article last month, FanBytes Imran Khan said some teams already have development kits. It is easy to see how the threads could be crossed.

It’s also important to remember that not everyone was convinced that this hypothetical Switch Pro was ever scheduled for 2021. VentureBeats Jeff Grubb and NPD analyst Mat Piscatella have always argued that a Switch Pro model is much more. likely for 2022. Following the recent announcement, they both reiterated this position. Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad also retweeted his March prediction that Switch Pro won’t come until 2022. These are of course just unofficial expectations based on what they heard from their sources. Nintendo, as always, is silent on the matter. .

The future of Nintendo Switch hardware

Whether or not we get a Switch Pro, it’s likely that the Nintendo Switch OLED model won’t be the last iteration of the popular device. Nintendo has repeatedly told investors over the past year that Switch is only halfway through its lifecycle. If that’s an honest portrayal of their plans, then Switch should still be strong through 2024 and beyond.

If there’s one thing Nintendo likes to do with its portable devices, it’s release loads of iterations. The handheld computers of the last generations have become an extended family over the years. 3DS, 2DS, 3DS XL, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL and New Nintendo 2DS XL am I missing it ?? I don’t expect this trend to change for Switch. Over the years, we haven’t even seen its final form. Releasing a more powerful model at some point makes sense, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s coming soon.

The point is, there is no pressure on Nintendo to give Switch a massive upgrade right now, and that would be a huge challenge. Nintendo just ended its highest grossing year ever with Switch sales shattering all expectations along the way. The company recently told reporters it was struggling to keep up with demand. People are buying switches faster than Nintendo can make them. Take a look at how hard it is for Sony and Microsoft to keep their new consoles in stock, then imagine Nintendo trying this in addition to a base model that sold 27 million units last year.

Nintendo Switch is a healthy console with a ton of momentum and years of life ahead of it. There will almost certainly be more iterations in the future, but Nintendo operates on its own timeline. And if and when they finally decide to give Switch a 4K upgrade, it’s clear that demand for the product will be ravenous. That’s not a bad asset to hold onto for the future when the base model still dominates on its own.

