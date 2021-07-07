Let’s not politicize the Central Vista project

If the opposition continues to try to prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong about everything, it will only weaken its own existence. The voice of the opposition will only have weight if its criticism or protest is constructive. Today, some people are protesting against the Central Vista project, but they should understand that the initiative to build a new parliament building was taken by Lok Sabha President Meira Kumar during the Congress led government in 2012 The leaders of other parties, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, supported him.

As part of the Central Vista project, the offices of the Vice President, the Prime Minister and the 51 ministries will be brought together under one roof. Members will have offices. All the buildings will be linked together. It will be a benefit from a security point of view and will help get rid of the issues that people face while traveling VIP.

The project will cost around Rs 20,000 crore and PM Modi wants to complete most of the important work before the end of his second term in 2024. The rest will be done later.

Part of society is questioning the need to spend such a huge amount on the project during the pandemic as the economy is hit hard. People are also questioning its purpose and benefits.

Normally, this logic might sound sane, but the completion of the Central Vista project is administratively important. I have been a member of Parliament for 18 years, so I saw and understood the requirements up close. Many of these buildings are dilapidated and difficult to work. The legislature sits in Parliament while the president, vice-president, prime minister and officials from 51 ministries sit in different locations. Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, North and South Blocks and National Museum Building were built in 1931. After that, Nirman Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Rail Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan were built between 1956 and 1968. Today ‘ hui, 39 ministries are housed in different buildings in the Central Vista area while 12 ministries occupy rented space outside. The annual rent for these buildings is around Rs 1,000 crore and they are located away from PMO and other government departments. Obviously, the administrative work is hampered. So, is spending such a huge amount on rent justified?

Another important point is that when the buildings were constructed in Central Vista and its surroundings, there was no digitization, unlike today. Now, along with the security of Parliament and government departments, the protection of digital files matters too. The construction of a new complex will provide better security for both.

India is today a rising power in the world. Our priorities are changing, so it is very important that the entire central government is housed in a complex of buildings equipped with modern technologies, so that ministers can easily contact, meet and interact. If the 51 ministries are closer to each other, it will certainly be an administrative advantage.

We must also keep in mind that our population is increasing, so the number of MPs will also have to increase in the future. With this in mind, the new Parliament building will be built on approximately 65,400 square meters of land, with a large Constitution Hall, a lounge for Members, a library, offices of several committees, etc. The Lok Sabha room will have the capacity to accommodate 888 members and the Rajya Sabha room will accommodate 384 members. Along with this, there will be enough space for the National Museum, National Archives and Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts and our heritage will also be exhibited in a dignified manner.

Those who criticize the project say Rs 20,000 crore should be spent to help the poor and provide health facilities during the pandemic. But is the government carrying out this project by diverting funds intended for the poor or needy? Of course not. The government is not canceling any social assistance scheme for the poor. All schemes work as before. The poor must be helped and every government has done it. The point is, we also need to plan for the future.

If we look at our history after independence, anyone who has been in power be it Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee has planned for the future and that is why India occupies its current top position. If Rajiv Gandhi hadn’t dreamed of a tech-rich India, would we be where we are today? We have to worry about the present. Our current problems must be solved, but we must also dream of a better future. Our Prime Minister’s office should also be state-of-the-art, equipped and secure like the parliamentary and presidential buildings of the United States, Russia, Britain and other developed countries. This is why there should be no policy in the case of the Central Vista project. There are several other topics for politics.

The author is the chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media and a former member of Rajya Sabha