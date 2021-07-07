Appearances urged on Ivanka, Don Jr. and Meadows for Trump involvement on January 6





A former House Republican who has already conducted several investigations into the Bill and Hillary Clinton scandals is urging prosecutors to subpoena the files of senior officials and family members of former President Donald Trump to determine if they were involved in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock told a Zoom meeting today that Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and former chief of staff Mark Meadows should be on the list of those in the spotlight.

You’re going to have a lot of people who are going to keep their communications with Trump Jr. or with Ivanka, she said in a New York University-sponsored discussion on the GOP after Trump.

If you are going to assign these people individually, say assign Mark Meadows for all the contact he has had with anyone having anything to do with this gathering on January 6th, how did that happen, all of these documents will be very easy to obtain, and you must personally subpoena these people as they will have no executive privileges over documents they took home and are sitting in their basement or garage, Comstock said.

She did not provide any information to suggest that members of the Trump family were involved in the Capitol protests.

But Comstock said the new congressional investigation into the riot should examine the White House’s involvement, not just the background of the protesters or the events on Capitol Hill.

There are so many things that haven’t been looked at at all, basically across Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House. Nothing has been watched since Jan 6th on what they did that day, how that rally happened, all the people that funded the rally, how people like the Proud Boys and those, you know , Three Percenters, these different groups, the white nationalist groups, that were there, she added.

Comstock, who represented northern Virginia for two terms, was joined by other lawmakers who had a similar anti-Trump point of view and argued that Republicans should relinquish their allegiance to the former president and s ‘open up to bipartisanship with the Democrats.

The story continues

She and the others said Trump and his team had tried to use their influence and popularity to continue to question the 2020 election results and muddy the lawsuits in New York against his company.

Comstock called on crooks on the Trump team for seeking to fundraise on the 2020 election demands.

And she called on those who believe the suckers’ claims are eagerly hoping Trump will run for a second term.

They want to stay the course. They want to keep making money with all this big lie, she said. These people are all making money on gogos who send their donations of $ 25 and $ 50 every month because they believe the election was stolen. This is why I say to my fellow Republicans, you have people who continue to fall victim to Donald Trump and his, you know, bunch of crooks, and you owe it to your constituents to stand up and speak the truth. and tell these people [to] Stop sending your $ 25 and $ 50 to someone who just uses them to, you know, continue this big lie that has nothing to do with being back in power. Because he won’t, I don’t think he will run away.

Comstock was defeated in the 2018 midterm election, in which Republicans were targeted for any connection to Trump. She had broken up with him on issues, but her district already had a pro-democracy lean.

Prior to her election, she was a Justice Department official in the Bush administration and investigated the Clintons as a GOP House staff member.

She said these investigations were made easier because former staff members took home key information that was easily subpoenaed.

I don’t understand why they haven’t already assigned things because there are existing committees that could have assigned things. And I did investigations in the ’90s of the Clinton administration, and one of the things that we did that was very effective was that the people who had already left the White House, we knew there was a good chance they would take documents with them, “she said.” I think it will be very likely in the case of the people of Trump because they are all scared of each other. others. They’re all afraid of being the scapegoat, but they’re going to be blamed for some things.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Washington Secrets, Barbara Comstock, Ivanka Trump, President Trump, Donald Trump Jr.

Original author: Paul Bédard

Place of origin: subpoenas for Ivanka, Don Jr. and Meadows for Trump involvement on January 6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/subpoenas-urged-ivanka-don-jr-183500380.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos