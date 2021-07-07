View: For Pakistan, this could be another “You-are-with-us-or-against-us” moment





The Pakistani military and intelligence complex has another plan, now that it has, with America’s help, defeated America in Afghanistan, to quote former ISI chief Hamid Gul. The new venture is called How to Scramble America’s Strategic Goals in Asia and Survive.

It might as well be called Foggy Bottom, because that’s where it will be tested. Pakistan says it wants to be friends with both the US and China because it’s not a zero-sum game. It really means that Pakistan is working against US targets like it has done in Afghanistan and for Chinese gains while talking from both sides of mouth about geo-economy and trade. Are Americans going to swallow the pill? Again?

According to official US national strategy documents, China is a rival and must be countered with the help of allies and partners. According to the latest Xi Jinping, anyone who comes between China and its maximalist goals will have their heads bloodied by a wall of steel. The lines are clearly drawn.

For Pakistan, it may be another You-Are-With-Us-or-Against-Us moment. Even Robin Raphel, faithful friend of Pakistan and bête noire of India, moves away. The former American diplomat has changed her mind about Pakistan. Other former ambassadors are talking about resizing the relationship.

They watched Imran Khan and his steadfast defense of all things Chinese, including the concentration camps and his editorials in Global Times. His efforts are improper, but China demands total surrender. No wonder the trust between Washington and Islamabad is so low, Joe Biden and Khan have not exchanged phone calls. Great Britain is the intermediary.

Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the other day that the United States was using a double meaning to make it clear that Pakistan had to sever ties with China as the price for a resetting of relations. Pakistan will have none of these. As always, he wants both sides of his bread to be buttered.

So how will Biden proceed in his Pakistani politics? Yes, the American presidents cannot ignore Pakistan because it is endowed with nuclear weapons and borders China, India, Iran and Afghanistan. But Biden cannot rejoice at Khans’ outright accession to China and an equally outright refusal to allow the United States to use its military bases for counterterrorism purposes.

Islamabad, meanwhile, is already working the cogs of Washington to make sure it stays in the game. The groundwork has already been laid and additional lobbyists hired. Networks of wealthy Pakistani Americans have been activated to fund volunteers on Capitol Hill ever since beneficent Democrats have been ever ready to save Pakistan from itself.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, introduced a bill to provide duty-free access to textiles and clothing in Af-Pak border areas, provided they are made in areas of reconstruction opportunity . But the bill, if passed, will ultimately legalize the cross-border smuggling of Afghan goods to Pakistan and the Taliban will cut through this murky affair. Pakistan exports illegally obtained Afghan rugs, dried fruits, gems, talc and a host of other goods worth millions of dollars every year.

Perhaps Van Hollens The Pakistan-Afghanistan Economic Development Act is only meant to appease its donors because the bill is unrealistic. Before being designated a zone of opportunity, the good senator wants market economy structures in place, protection of intellectual property, private property and core labor standards and human rights. He wants a little utopia to appear in the badlands.

But its American confusion over Pakistan gives Islamabad leeway. Pakistani American doctors who head the Council on Pakistan Relations recently hired two lobbyists Adnan Jalil, whose glory is to work on Donald Trump’s campaign, and David Fenton, whose company once represented the African National Congress to push Van Hollens Bill. The effort and money invested in the bill is a measure of Pakistan’s anxiety. They want the dysfunctional relationship to continue.

PS Van Hollen is the same senator who requested to travel to Kashmir on a visit to India in October 2019 but was denied permission, it was a last minute request with no time to mount the security. He then traveled to Pakistan, but got drawn into his propaganda for POK that even some Democrats saw as bad judgment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/opinion/et-commentary/view-for-pakistan-it-may-be-another-you-are-with-us-or-against-us-moment/articleshow/84184052.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos