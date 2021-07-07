The ridiculous nature of Narendra Modis’ meeting with Kashmir rulers

This is how the original played out. November 2, 1947, Lal Chowk, Srinagar. A high stage, a large congregation. The ink is still wet on the instrument of accession, Article 370 of the Constitution will take another two years to be written (and seventy more to be crossed out). Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah affectionately turns to Jawaharlal Nehru, Kashmiri Musalmaan to Kashmiri Pandit, and sings the vows in the verse Amir Khusros:

Remakes are never their own thing although they can sometimes affect what they never will be; they are pretenses, often counterfeit, often pure farces. The only purpose remakes can still serve is to remind us of the original. June 24 gave rise to such a recall; Prime Minister Narendra Modis Dilli ki doori,dil ki door session with Kashmiri entities was a Pyrrhic attempt at a remake whose prior use date quickly expired.

Mun tu shudam / Tu mun shudi; / Man tan shudam / Tu jaan shudi; / Takas na goyad bod azeen / Mun deegaram / Tu deegaree. (I am you and you are me; I am your body, you are my soul; so no one should say anymore, I am someone and you are someone else.)

What was to follow would take away the farce of this sublime song and make it a tattered feast for the vultures.

This is how we started, in poetry. This is where we are now, in his absence and worse. Recall some of what those around the Prime Ministers’ Table have said publicly to each other recently, recall the circumstances they caused each other or expressed a desire to create.

Everything that briefly happened on June 24 is a remake; everything has happened before, and has happened time and time again.

Here is a taste of the first acidification. Sheikh Abdullah is upset that Gopalaswami Ayyangar, Nehrus’ minister for Kashmir affairs, points out the impermanence of article 370. He writes to Nehru. Shri Ayyangar stated that Section 370 is not a permanent feature of the Indian Constitution and that when the time is right the provision could be struck from the Constitution … This clearly shows that although assurances have been given to us given … such assurances came with a lot of mental caveats. No assurance to the contrary is provided by Nehru. We are in the middle of 1953.

The Sheikh activates his agitations and hastens to ensure that the National Conference proposes to put an end to the uncertainty a call for the plebiscite with the option of independence inscribed.

Nehru responds with insult. He writes to the Sheikh: You know that the Kashmir question had for me not only a logical attraction but also a strong emotional attraction. But I can suppress my emotion, if necessary, if logic demands it … So far I have proceeded on the basis of friendship and trust in you and I have been vain enough to wait the same with you … For me, it was a major surprise that a settlement reached between us had to be circumvented or repudiated, whatever the substance. It strikes at the root of all confidence … No treaty would be worth the paper it is written on, if it were to be repudiated soon after …

The relationship is quickly channeling the vortex of suspicion. On the night of August 8, 1953, the sheikh was dismissed from his post and imprisoned for conspiracy. He remained behind bars until only a month before Nehrus’ death in May 1964. It was during this period, during the long chain of the Kashmir lion that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was drafted and adopted; the Sheikh had no role to play.

But the show continued. The good-naturedness of 1947 totally defeated, remakes were in preparation. Sheikh Abdallah himself would come to play a role in the first. He signed a power agreement with Indira Gandhi in 1975 and became chief minister again. But this remake had to give way to another, and many would follow. In 1984, the son and successor of the Sheikh, Farooq Abdullah, was overthrown in a palace coup carried out under the auspices of Rajiv Gandhi, then secretary general of the ruling Congress. Two years later, Rajiv and Farooq would become the dual role of another remake; they held hands at a rally in Jammu and said sweet things to each other that time and cynicism have now completely erased. Either way, Farooq is once again Chief Minister.

Over the next three and a half decades, this is what the main cast of recurring remakes looked like: Farooq Abdullah. A long and tumultuous interregnum presided over in large part by Jagmohan. In 1996, Farooq Abdullah again. Then Mufti Mohammed Sayeed with the Congress. Then the Ghulam Nabi Azad Congresses with Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. Then Omar Abdallah. Then again Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, this time with the BJP. Then, upon his death, Mehbooba Mufti with the BJP. And then, poof! She may go down in history as the last Chief Minister of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, as he once was. She is also a member, along with the Abdullahs and various others, of the exclusive club labeled the Gupkar Gang by those she sat with on June 24.

Around that time, in those three and a half decades of redesigning and redesigning, those few things also surfaced.

A murderous drift has seized the Kashmir valley and shook the foundations of the state and society. The emblazoned pistol aazaadi the insurgency invited a booted military crackdown, but the crossfire brought the Pandits a harsh, yet unsolved banishment. The hurricane struck the heart of Valleys and its outermost corners and deposited them in tattered tents across the Banihal, India’s largest and arguably most intractable internal displacement.

Kashmir was transformed into a horrific theater of discord, destruction, disruption and wanton death, so apart from the ruthless cliché of heaven in the brochures, nothing was left of it heavenly. A more beaten and brutalized people would be difficult to find. Sub-continental collaboration towards reducing what it means to be a Kashmir, in body and soul, remains a work in progress. This is such a swallowing project that you might be excused if you forget to remember that another war also took place on the northern flank of Kashmir in the summer of 1999, the first military look between the nuclear powers. .

What is left of Kashmir to make a remake? And where have the Kashmiris been there, if ever? What was the rally on June 24 about? There were those who had descended from claims of secession or autonomy or, at the very least, autonomy. The Sheikh’s suspicious prophecy of Section 370 is now the truth. There is no State to which the fundamental guarantee can be applied because there is no longer a State. The requirement that the state be restored, moth-eaten as it would be, and that a throne be prepared, even sawn and stunted, is just how ridiculous and false the nature of this latest remake is.