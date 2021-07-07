Xi Jinping urges countries to face technology blockades by attacking United States | China





Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged political parties around the world to oppose any country that engages in technology blockades, an allusion to the United States, which sees China as its strategic competitor. While the administration of US President Joe Bidens has sought support from like-minded democracies, including the European Union and Japan, to coordinate a tougher stance against China, Beijing has stepped up efforts to seek support. and the affirmation of friendly countries such as North Korea and Serbia. Together, we must oppose all acts of unilateralism in the name of multilateralism, hegemony and the politics of power, Xi said on Tuesday at a virtual meeting of representatives of 500 parties from 160 countries. than Russia, Zimbabwe, Cuba and Burkina Faso. Looking at my country first, the world is small and crowded and often full of fierce competition, Xi said in apparent reference to former US President Donald Trumps America’s policies first. Xi reiterated his call to work towards building a community with a shared future for mankind and said any country engaged in technological blockages and de-coupling of development should be rejected. Chinese diplomats have often criticized the United States for allegedly trying to hinder China’s development by cutting off access to American technology. In a speech to a nationwide audience last week in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Xi said foreign forces attempting to intimidate China would have a bloody head against the Great Steel Wall forged by more than 1.4 billion people. of Chinese. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China, was speaking at a summit of world political parties on Tuesday, one of several events organized by Beijing to commemorate the centenary of the ruling party. The virtual gathering aimed to help the international community adapt more quickly to China’s rise to power and enable Beijing to gain more understanding, support and camaraderie, said Guo Yezhou, vice minister of China. international department, which organized the event. China is increasingly worried about its international image, tarnished by anger over its initial handling of the Covid-19 epidemic, its maritime and territorial assertion towards its neighbors, its crackdown in Hong Kong and the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, and its warrior-wolf diplomats who engage in a war of words with the critics. A survey of 17 advanced economies released last Wednesday by the US-based Pew Research Center showed opinions on China remained broadly negative and confidence in Xi is near its all-time low.

