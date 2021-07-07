Maryam rejects possibility of agreement with government – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday, while rejecting any draft deal with the corridors of power, that her party would not think of such an idea afterwards to have waged such a long struggle. Speaking to media outside the High Court in Islamabad (IHC), where she attended the hearing of her appeal on Tuesday, Maryam said this government would never return to power after its term ends. .

The time will come when everyone will have to answer, she said.

Responding to a question about whether the PML-N had made a deal with the government, Maryam pointed out why you are calling the whole deal. This is an inappropriate question. Why will there be an agreement? Are we crazy to have a deal with those we fight against? she wondered.

We are not crazy to make a deal after having waged such a struggle. Well, take it when the going is calm.

She claimed that there were intense internal feuds within the government and that would be visible once the general election approached.

When asked about her absence from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering that was recently held in Swat, she replied: Nawaz Sharif instructed me to [mobilising the party] for the AJK polls, then Shehbaz Sharif represented me at the Swats rally.

Shehbaz Sharif is my president and the president of the PML-N; her presence is enough for us too, she noted.

Maryam was convinced that if fair elections were held, the PML-N would emerge victorious from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Maryam warned that any rigging in the upcoming AJK elections would have far-reaching impacts; therefore, all such movements should be discouraged.

She said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf was based on rigged elections.

The results of the rigging in the polls will not be good. Don’t try to steal the election, she said and added: You are defeated even after removing the poll workers.

She added: Do not stand in the way of the people and their elected representatives.

When asked to respond to recent comments by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, she declined to comment and asked reporters not to ask the dated question.

Responding to another question, regarding the recent statement by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the approach of the Baloch separatists, Maryam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, before trying to redress the grievances of the angry Baloch separatists, should first visit the often targeted Hazara community.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he was considering holding talks with the Baloch separatists so that hostile elements, including India, could not use them to wreak havoc.

The Baloch are as much Pakistani as you and I, and we must do our best to keep them linked to the country. Their reservations must be taken into account, noted Maryam.

They were calling you but you said at the time that you would not be blackmailed by bodies, she said, referring to an earlier community protest against the killing of members of their community.

When asked about the government’s alleged backdoor contacts with Israel, she said, I feel the same. The foreign policy of a state is not an individual policy.

She further stated that foreign policy should not be viewed in light of the domestic political situation.

The leader of the PML-N said she was convinced her party would win the elections, if they were conducted in a transparent and independent manner.

She said the end of the PTI government was approaching and that once he left he would never return to power.

Responding to a question about the failure of the RTS system in the 2018 general election, she said those responsible would be held to account.

She also condemned the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) opinion to senior journalist Nadeem Malik, saying the notices should be served on those who blackmailed court judge Arshad Malik.

