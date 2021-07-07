Turkish and US defense chiefs to hold phone call





Amid ongoing talks over airport security in the Afghan capital after NATO’s pullout this summer, the Turkish and US defense chiefs are due to speak by phone on Wednesday, Turkey’s Minister of Defense said. Defense Hulusi Akar. Stressing that the operation and security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital Kabul are of critical importance to the future of Afghans, Akar told reporters that talks with the United States on the matter are underway, including including his appeal with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday as well as a review of what other countries could do in this regard. Referring to Afghanistan as the heart of Asia and a crucial country, Akar said Ankara and Kabul share deep historical and cultural ties. Turkey first contributed to NATO’s International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) under 2002 UN resolutions, Akar said, and then to the Resolute Support mission, adding that the forces Turkish armies continue to perform their training, advisory and assistance functions in Kabul to this very day. “As Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] said at the (last month) NATO summit, there are certain conditions and problems to ensure airport security, Akar said. We have expressed an intention on this matter. We said we could stay if those conditions were met. “ Turkey has previously said the financial cost of security should be borne by a number of countries, not just Turkey. Turkey is in contact with some countries on issues such as political decision-making at the UN and NATO, reaching an agreement with the Afghan government and support on the political, fiscal and logistical fronts, Akar said. “In the meantime, our contact with the Americans continues. No final decision has yet been taken … Afghanistan is a sister country [country] for us, “he said, adding that Turkey would continue to do everything possible to ensure the peace, stability and security of the Afghans. The Kabul airport has been operated by Turkey for six years now, and it is essential that it remains open as foreign countries would withdraw their diplomatic missions from Afghanistan if it were closed, Akar warned. This would make Afghanistan an isolated country facing difficulties on the international stage as well as many other challenges in the fields of health, education and trade, he said. * Written by Ali Murat Alhas

