PM Modis brags about success of COVID vaccination campaign far removed from reality

During the second wave, there was an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID cases in our country. As of May 17, India registered 2.60 lakh cases or 19 cases per lakh population, Pakistan 3,232 cases or 1.4 cases, Bangladesh registered 698 cases or 0.42 cases, Nepal registered 9,198 cases or 31 cases and Sri Lanka recorded 2456 cases or 11 cases per lakh of population. These data from www.worldometers.info indicate a comparison of the proportion of the population who fall ill with COVID. As of May 17, 2021, India had nearly 13 times more cases than Pakistan, 44 times more than Bangladesh, 0.60 times Nepal and 1.6 times Sri Lanka.

People have not yet forgotten the nightmare they experienced due to lack of oxygen, lack of hospital beds, lack of ventilators and other life-saving equipment. Modi also forgot that an additional 23 million people fell below the poverty line during this period. Many have been driven to hunger due to the lack of any help from the central government.

The developed countries, with which he compares our country, have paid their people thousands of dollars to deal with the economic crisis. On the contrary, our government has ignored even the advice of economists to pay Rs. 7,500 to poor families. The poor have only 5 kg of grain and 1 kg of dal, which costs only Rs. 225.

Boasting about the increase in the health budget, Modi said that in this year’s budget, health spending has increased more than 2 times. This is completely wrong. The evidence-based increase in the health budget is from Rs. 65,000 crore to Rs 72,000 crore. This is a marginal increase of 10 percent, which is barely enough to keep up with inflation in a year.

The most worrying factor in this year’s budget was the reduction in nutrition spending from Rs 3,700 to 2,700 crore. This at a time when India is in 102nd place in the hunger index out of 117 countries, even worse than our neighboring countries in South Asia.