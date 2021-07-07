Pakistani PM ready to speak to Baloch nationalists and resolve grievances





He said the insurgencies would not have escalated if previous governments had paid attention to Balochistan and responded to people’s grievances. Image credit: AFP file

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government is considering talks with Baloch nationalists to resolve the longstanding grievances of the people of Balochistan.

I think we should talk to them [insurgents and nationalists]. It is possible that they have old grievances and have been exploited by other countries, Khan said, addressing a gathering of former tribals, students and businessmen at the ‘a day trip to the city of Gwadar.

Balochistan rich in natural resources

* Balochistan is the largest but least populated province in Pakistan, with a population of 12.3 million. * Despite being rich in natural gas, coal, metals and minerals, the province has long remained underdeveloped. * Although some militant groups have carried out brutal attacks against Pakistani security forces and the local population during the In recent months, the insurgency movement, which the military says is largely funded by enemy states, has been in decline. * Resentment has emerged from several factors, including long-standing grievances such as the economic exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources, lack of provincial autonomy and poor governance. * The experts insisted that the central government must respond to the immediate needs of the population, dialogue with the Baluch Sardars (leaders) and integrate the local population into society in general by offering equality in employment, education and other opportunities, especially for young people. people.

He said the insurgencies would not have escalated if previous governments had paid attention to Balochistan and responded to people’s grievances. The federal government did not deliver justice and neither did the politicians in the province and the money that was supposed to be spent on development was consumed by the politicians, he said.

Imran Khan said his government launched a huge development program in Balochistan despite the country’s economic hardship to alleviate feelings of deprivation and ensure the provision of basic facilities to residents of the largest but least populated province in the country. Pakistan.

Reached out to young people

The Pakistani federal government also intends to reach out to isolated and alienated youth to bring them back into society by providing them with study and work opportunities.

Khan announced Ehsaas scholarships for 4,698 youth in the province and will provide 3G and 4G connectivity across the province to create online jobs for men and women. A day earlier, the Prime Minister launched phase two of the Gwadar free zone, exhibition center, agricultural industrial park, three factories, a desalination plant and a solar power project. under the $ 62 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gwadar.

The government has allocated Rs 10 billion to the Kamyab Jawan (successful youth project) program in Balochistan, of which Rs 5 billion has been spent on upgrading fishing boats and other equipment. The government has also imposed a comprehensive ban on the entry of all foreign fishing trawlers into Pakistani waters to protect the livelihoods of local fishermen.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday the government was working on a plan to start negotiations with disgruntled people and nationalists in Balochistan. But the criteria would be different for those who were involved in terrorism…, he said. Imran Khan’s government is pursuing policies aimed at making Balochistan a pole of peace and development. The port city of Gwadar in Balochistan is described as a rising investment destination in Pakistan and a crown jewel of CPECs that would open up new opportunities for the economic development of the country as well as the region as a whole.

