Pentagon cancels $ 13 billion JEDI cloud deal with Microsoft amid Amazon claims of “undue pressure” from Donald Trump





The U.S. Department of Defense canceled a $ 10 billion ($ 13.3 billion) JEDI cloud computing deal with Microsoft that was made under the Trump administration.

Key points: The contract awarded by the Pentagon at the end of 2019 was suspended after Amazon filed a lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump’s decision. of the JEDI contract The Pentagon said Amazon and Microsoft were the only companies that could meet the department’s requirements, but later noted that they were contacting other cloud providers.

A new contract is expected to include its big tech rival, Amazon.

Mr. Trump publicly mocked then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

Shares of Microsoft and Amazon both closed at record highs, with the online retailer up 4.7% and shares of the software company edging up.

Amazon said in 2019 that the Pentagon’s decision was full of “glaring errors,” which it said were the result of “inappropriate pressure from Trump.”

The company cited a 2019 book that reported that Mr. Trump asked the Defense Department to “fire Amazon” from the JEDI contract.

As recently as September, the Defense Department reassessed the contract proposals and said Microsoft’s bid was the best.

Reuters: Dado Ruvic



Under the new Biden administration, the Pentagon said Amazon and Microsoft were the only companies that could meet the department’s requirements, but later noted that they would contact other cloud providers within the next three months if they. also met government standards.

Other big cloud companies include Oracle, Alphabet Inc’s Google, and IBM.

Amazon claims contract was the result of outside influence

The Pentagon hopes to secure the first prices by April 2022 for its new Joint Warfighter Cloud (JWCC) capability.

John Sherman, acting chief information officer for the Department of Defense, said he expected Microsoft and Amazon to secure cloud deals.

He said the need was urgent.

PAA: Joe Castro



“I need to get this as soon as possible by starting hopefully as early as April,” Mr. Sherman said.

Microsoft said in a statement that the company was confident it “would continue to be successful as DoD selected partners for new work.”

Microsoft could submit a termination offer to recoup the costs of the abandoned project, Sherman said.

Amazon’s cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), said it agreed with the Pentagon’s decision to cancel the contract.

Amazon said the initial award was “not based on the merits of the proposals and instead was the result of outside influence that has no place in government procurement.”

AWS said it “looks forward to continuing to support DoD modernization efforts and creating solutions that help accomplish their critical missions.”

In April, a judge refused to dismiss Amazon’s claims that the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon’s award to Microsoft after it suspended it indefinitely in February 2020.

The now canceled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was budgeted for up to $ 10 billion and was part of a larger digital modernization by the Pentagon to make it more technologically agile.

Reuters

