the cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Modi; JEE sector schedule and more

the cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Modi on July 7; young leaders, allies to house

In a breakthrough development on the Union cabinet reshuffle, sources familiar with the situation have informed Republic Media Network that the cabinet expansion will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, i.e. July 7 instead. from Thursday July 8. Republic has also learned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying special attention to the integration of young people in the central cabinet. According to sources, special attention is given to those who are educated with special attention to doctorate holders, MBAs and postgraduates in different streams.

Read the full story

Center issues statement on Stan Swamy’s death, quashes human rights outcry

By issuing a statement on the violent case of Bhima Koregaon accused of the death of Stan Swamy, the Foreign Office (MEA) quashed outcry over reports of human rights violations. Presenting the facts of the case, the Union government stressed that Stan Swamy’s bail applications had been rejected by the courts because of the “specific nature of the charges against him”. In a stern statement quashing the outcry on social media, the MEA noted that Indian authorities were acting “against violations of the law” and not against the legitimate exercise of rights.

Read the full story

NHRC urges victims of post-election violence in West Bengal to meet with them with written complaint

Regarding the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) investigation into post-election violence in West Bengal, Atif Rasheed, the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities called on victims of violence post-election or those who migrated from their country of origin due to violence to meet him on Wednesday July 7

Read the full story

Mehbooba Mufti accuses Center of ‘abusing’ agencies after mother receives ED summons

The leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, accused the Center of intimidating politicians and elderly people after her mother received a summons from the Directorate of Execution (ED) for “unknown charges “. The former CM of Jammu and Kashmir accused the Center of using agencies such as the ED and NIA to settle scores and claimed the summons to her mother was issued on the same day as the PDP had decided not to meet the members of the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday. . Mehbooba Mufti accused the Center of not sparing “even the elderly” and claimed that her mother had been summoned by the ED on unknown charges and had been invited to appear in person.

Read the full story

The Congress delegation meets the Boundary Commission; focuses on taking over the state of J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) met with the Boundary Commission on Tuesday and submitted a detailed memorandum regarding various issues relating to the resumption of political activity in the Union territory. JKPCC Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Mir led a six-member party delegation and discussed a wide range of issues with the Commission. In its memorandum, Congress stressed that the restoration of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is essential to the conduct of the delimitation process. He added that until the restoration of J&K State is complete; the start of the delimitation process will be nullified.

Read the full story

After meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh said “state issues raised” sends message to Sidhu

Hinting at a possible culmination of the ongoing struggle against the Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed “any decision” by party chair Sonia Gandhi regarding the political situation in the state. Captain Amarinder’s remarks came after he met Sonia Gandhi in the nation’s capital on Tuesday. The meeting took place amid growing infighting within the Punjab congressional unit as the CM remains at odds with MPP Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read the full story

Uddhav Thackeray Calls Maha COVID Vaccine Scam “Of Concern”; ensures the action

Referring to the false vaccination cases that have come to light, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that it was a “matter of concern”. Speaking to the media, the leader of Shiv Sena said the government’s main goal is to find out what was given to the population instead of the vaccine, after which criminal action would be taken against those involved. He also said that those who were vaccinated in the fake camps will be vaccinated again. Cases of false vaccination came to light in Mumbai more than three weeks ago, and over the past three weeks opposition leaders have launched a host of accusations against the government.

Read the full story

Karnataka Minister BJP says CM Yediyurappa will be replaced by Dussehra, flay Vijayendra

There does not appear to be any respite for Karnataka CM Yediyurappa as Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar rekindled speculation about a change of leadership in the state on Tuesday as he launched an attack on Karnataka Vice President BJP , BY Vijayendra. Although he was warned earlier against talking about a change of leadership in Karnataka, the state tourism minister called CM Yediyurappa an “elephant” and claimed that his son BY Vijayendra could not. not carry the CM position with him just because his father was at the top. position.

Read the full story

Hima Das to Miss Tokyo Olympics Due to “Premature Injury”; promises to make a stronger comeback

In a massive setback for the Indian track and field contingent, Hima Das announced on Tuesday that she would miss the Tokyo Olympics with “premature injury”. Hima Das announced it on her Twitter account and wrote: “I will miss my first Olympics due to a premature injury as I was close to reaching the qualifying standard in my new 100m event and 200m. I want to thank my coaches, support staff, and teammates for their continued support. “

Read the full story

Team India to receive second dose of COVID vaccine ahead of English series

Virat Kohli & Co. who are currently on hiatus in the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of the five matches in the test series against England will be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and 9. Before leaving for the UK for the WTC Finals and Test against England, Team India received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Read the full story