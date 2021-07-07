Boris Johnsons plan to end Covid rules is reckless, warns Michelle ONeill

Boris Johnson’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions in England are reckless, Deputy Prime Minister Michelle ONeill said.

s ONeill said she was not ready to go down the line with an easing of restrictions as is the case in England, and added that there are no plans to end the use of face masks here.

She was speaking as it was revealed that the Kilkeel Seafoods seafood processing plant in Co Down has temporarily closed due to a coronavirus outbreak, in which 42 positive tests among staff have been confirmed, according to the BBC .

The company employs 250 people and prepares lobster tails at the port of Kilkeel. The factory closed last Thursday and the results of the workforce-wide Covid-19 tests were confirmed between Sunday and Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said.

The plant is scheduled to reopen on July 19. Three testing centers were opened in Kilkeel in early June after what was described by authorities as a “noticeable increase” in the number of cases there.

Dr Alan Stout, chairman of the British Medical Associations GP committee in Northern Ireland, was in disbelief over plans to lift the majority of the remaining Covid restrictions in England from July 19, including making face masks voluntary and ending social distancing.

He said it was astonishing that Westminster had come under pressure with arbitrary dates. If the date didn’t exist, I doubt they’ll be making some of the current decisions, he said.

All the credit to our executive for having resisted the temptation of fixed dates.

Discussions will be held by the executive ahead of a meeting Thursday to consider what restrictions can be relaxed.

DUP chief Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Northern Ireland would eventually have to adopt a voluntary mask-wearing policy, and said he hoped the executive would be able to further ease restrictions here in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the BBC, Sir Jeffrey said he believed many would choose to wear face coverings even if it wasn’t mandatory.

I certainly encourage people to continue wearing face masks and respecting social distancing until new guidelines are released, he said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ms ONeill said she was worried about the English people and ruled out taking an approach similar to what has been proposed by the government.

She said: At first, we will not follow Boris Johnson’s model; we are a locally elected executive, we have to make our own decisions in the best interest of the people here, she said.

We will have discussions today and tomorrow before the Thursday Executive we will set an agenda on how we can remove some restrictions.

We are still in a space where we have to be very careful. The Minister of Health has made it clear that we are unable to remove face masks; I would support that. It’s about trying to make steady progress, to get out of the restrictions as best we can, but I’m not ready to go to the end of the line just yet because that’s not where we are.

I would be worried, especially for people in England, because of the roadmap that was set by Boris Johnson. In my opinion, I think this is a reckless approach.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said Northern Ireland had entered a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Michael said: The numbers will rise quickly and there are things we can do to slow that down, we can continue to follow public health advice, but the most important thing now is when to get the vaccine.

On Tuesday, another 417 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported here, the health ministry said. No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, there were 37 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, including five in intensive care. 2,079,758 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Kilkeel Seafoods was asked for a response.