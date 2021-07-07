Commentary: China’s mixed record shows the limits of central planning

EVANSTON, Ill .: Over the past hundred years, the [Chinese Communist Party] united and led the Chinese people in writing the most magnificent chapter in the millennial history of the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said at the CCP centenary celebration in a speech that highlighted the Party’s role in China’s success, including its economic development. get up.

But the CCP’s economic record is actually mixed, and even those who acknowledge it often forget that its successes and failures stem from the same economic fundamentals.

Xi is right to say that, under the leadership of the CCP, China has made the historic leap from one of the world’s poorest countries, with relatively backward productive forces, to a middle-income country with the world’s second-largest economy. .

What he left out was that this record is marred by major failures, such as the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962), which led to the greatest famine in the history of the humanity, and decades of strict family planning laws that have contributed to population escalation. crisis.

LEADING DEVELOPMENT

The ability of CPCs to effectively mobilize resources has enabled them to deliver large-scale public goods that have helped spur development. In particular, the Party made massive investments in public health and education, starting in the early 1950s.

As a result, China has recorded one of the fastest and most sustained increases in life expectancy at birth, from 35 to 40 years in 1949 to 77.3 years today.

Enrollment rates have also skyrocketed, from 20 percent to near universal at the primary level, and from 6 percent to about 88 percent at the secondary level. The literacy rate has risen from 20% in 1949 to 97% today.

In the era of post-1978 reforms, the state also invested in transport and renewable energy. Between 1988 and 2019, the total length of Chinese highways increased sixfold; they now exceed the length of interstate highways in the United States.

People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing during the Labor Day holiday. (Photo: AFP / Noel Celis)

In addition, China has built 50 third-generation nuclear power plants and approved six to eight new reactors per year. And he recently announced an ultra-high voltage power grid.

These efforts will be guided by the ambitious commitment to ensure that wind, hydro and solar power accounts for 25% of primary energy consumption in China by 2030.

This ability to mobilize resources to invest in public goods on such a large scale reflects one of the greatest strengths of CCPs. It has the political power to push through economic policies favorable to overall growth, in areas where private investment would be sub-optimal.

A NEW DIVERGENCE

Healthcare, education, renewable energy and infrastructure undoubtedly contribute to economic growth and create significant social value. But the people who win are not always the same as those who pay.

While educated and healthy people are more economically productive, parents who have made the relevant investments do not necessarily reap the rewards. Renewable energy benefits future generations but hurts local economies that today depend on coal.

New highways benefit newly connected populations, but farmers lose their livelihoods as their land is requisitioned for the new road.

These are classic examples of how the divergence between private valuation and social valuation can lead to sub-optimal investment. Without government intervention, investments are insufficient.

But while private interests might be able to defend their cause in some countries, the CCP has the power to impose its political decisions in China.

And while decisive political leadership has often spurred progress, the scale and intensity of Chinese policy implementation means that when policy makers get it wrong, the consequences can easily turn out to be catastrophic.

SERIOUS PROBLEMS

This happened during the Great Leap Forward, when the collectivization of agriculture forced peasants to cultivate crops without financial compensation or private property rights.

Distorted incentives have made it difficult both to maintain production and to monitor regional production and capacity.



In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President and Party Leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Li Xueren / Xinhua via AP)

The ensuing Great Chinese Famine killed 22 to 45 million people in just two years, and the economy stagnated, with China experiencing zero or negative annual growth over the next two decades.

China’s fertility policy threatens to create another serious problem. When the People’s Republic was founded in 1949, it had 540 million inhabitants. Then the CCP implemented pro-natal policies, such as limiting access to contraception, and the population grew to 841 million in 1971.

But, with China having recently suffered famine, the CCP later decided to restrict fertility, with the extreme one-child policy lasting from 1979 to 2016.

The population continued to grow during this period and now stands at 1.4 billion. But the one-child policy dramatically increased the old age dependency ratio and contributed to a strongly male sex ratio.

COSTLY INTERVENTIONS

The implementation of the Great Leap Forward and the CCP’s family planning policies such as its investments in health, education, renewable energy or physical infrastructure depended on the Party’s ability to stimulate popular mobilization to convince supporters and constrain the latecomers. But there is an important distinction in economic fundamentals.

Most of the benefits of agricultural production and fertility are absorbed by the individuals who pay them; social and private values ​​are very similar. When individual interests are aligned with social needs, there is little need for state intervention.

Add to this implementation challenges, including assessing how much food a farmer should produce or how many children a family should have, and interventions in these areas are not only unnecessary; they are extremely expensive.

Xi’s centenary speech devoted much attention to the Party’s plans for the future and its goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic.

To be successful, the CCP will have to use its political power to push through economic policies. However, it is hoped that it will exercise power judiciously, focus on public goods where social value is far greater than private value, and leave the rest to the Chinese people.

Nancy Qian, professor at Northwestern Universitys Kellogg School of Management, is the founding director of China Econ Lab and Northwesterns China Lab.