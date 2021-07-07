Most Indians, including most Hindus, do not practice yoga

Yoga instructor Pratibha Agarwal practices yoga on the terrace of a building in Hyderabad, India in June 2020 (Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images)

Yoga, which is mentioned in ancient and sacred scriptures of Hinduism, which originated thousands of years ago in what is now India. The Indian government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly encourage yoga as a cultural practice that promotes physical and spiritual health.

Yet a new Pew Research Center survey shows that most Indians do not practice yoga. About a third of Indian adults (35%) say they never practice yoga, including 22% who say they do it monthly or less, and even less who do it daily (7%) or weekly (6%).

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to better understand the prevalence of yoga in India, where the practice originated thousands of years ago. It is based on the 2021 report Religion in India: tolerance and segregation, Pew Research Centers the most comprehensive and in-depth exploration of Indian public opinion to date. For this report, we conducted 29,999 face-to-face interviews, in 17 languages, with adults aged 18 and over living in 26 Indian states and three Union Territories. The sample includes interviews with 22,975 Hindus, 3,336 Muslims, 1,782 Sikhs, 1,011 Christians, 719 Buddhists and 109 Jains. Another 67 respondents belong to other religions or have no religious affiliation. Interviews for this nationally representative survey were conducted from November 17, 2019 to March 23, 2020. Respondents were selected using a probability sampling design that would allow a robust analysis of all major religious groups in India as well as all major regional areas. Six groups were targeted for oversampling as part of the survey design: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and those living in the Northeast region. The data has been weighted to account for different probabilities of selection among respondents and to align with demographic benchmarks of the Indian adult population from the 2011 census. Here is the questions used for this report, along with the responses, and its methodology.

About six in ten Indians (62%), including an identical proportion of Hindus, say never practice yoga, according to the Centers’ survey of 29,999 Indian adults conducted from November 17, 2019 to March 23, 2020.

Despite yoga’s roots in Hinduism, Hindus are not the religious group most likely to practice yoga in India. This distinction goes to the Jains (61% of whom say they have already practiced yoga), followed by the Sikhs (50%). Indian Buddhists (38%) and Hindus (36%) are about equally likely to practice yoga, while less than a third of Muslims (29%) and Christians (24%) in India do so; in these four religious groups, the majority say never practicing yoga.

Among Indians, the practice of yoga is much more common among college graduates than among the less educated (56% versus 33%), and somewhat more common among men and young adults than among women and the elderly, respectively. There is also a modest political divide: 38% of Indians who say they have a favorable opinion of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) say they practice yoga, against 31% of those who have an unfavorable opinion of the BJP.

Despite yoga’s religious roots, Indians who say religion is very important in their lives are no more likely than other Indians to say they have done yoga before (35% vs. 36%). Indians who pray daily, however, are slightly more likely than other Indians to say they do yoga (38% vs. 30%).

Yoga has started spread west over a century ago, and recent studies indicate that it is practiced by many people in the United States and Europe. For example, the 2017 National Health Interview Survey found that 14% of American adults had practiced yoga in the past 12 months. (This question was worded differently from the Indian survey, so the results are not directly comparable.)

In Western Europe, the Pew Research Center in 2017 asked adults if they believe in yoga, not only as an exercise, but as a spiritual practice. The median proportion of people who said they believed this in the 15 countries surveyed was 26%, of which around four in ten were in Sweden (40%), Portugal (39%) and Finland (38%). West Europeans with a college education were more likely than those with less education to say they believe in yoga as a spiritual practice, according to a pattern that reflects findings in India although gaps in Europe are not that wide.

