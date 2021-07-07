Politics
China’s hostility ensures the rise of a more antagonistic India
Brahma Chellaney is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including “Asian Juggernaut: The Rise of China, India and Japan”.
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said that China should strive to “make friends” rather than enemies and be seen as a “credible, kind and respectable” power. But Xi’s own draconian and expansionist actions at home and abroad continue to undermine China’s global image.
In Asia, aggressive revisionism and Xi’s coercion have disrupted relations with countries stretching from Japan and the Philippines to Vietnam and Bhutan. But international attention to Xi’s growing intimidation of Taiwan and his campaign to bring Hong Kong closer to politics with Beijing has also distracted attention from his other muscular actions, particularly his treatment of bare hands from India.
Nowhere is the damage – and the yawning gap between Xi’s rhetoric and action – more apparent than in China’s relationship with New Delhi, which is now at its lowest.
China’s protracted military clashes with India along the Himalayan border have just entered the 15th month and continue to escalate, with the two countries having recently deployed additional forces and new weapons, increasing the risk that another skirmish could start a war.
The current standoffs began after India’s shocked discovery that the People’s Liberation Army had stealthily encroached on and occupied key border areas in its northernmost region of Ladakh, where the Himalayas meet the Karakoram Range.
The PLA’s deception may have caught India off guard, but the aggression – a territorial seizure as well as an attempt to reduce India to its size and thereby strengthen China’s regional supremacy – was a serious strategic miscalculation on Xi’s part.
Refusing to accept a modified territorial status quo, India has put up fierce military resistance, more than matching China’s deployments and ruling out normalizing bilateral relations until China reverses its encroachments. Xi’s aggression only guaranteed the rise of a more hostile India.
This was clear from a report last week that India, by deploying an additional 50,000 forces and increasing its force level against China to around 200,000, shifted its military position from defense to potential offensive. Indeed, India’s primary military focus has shifted from Pakistan to China, although it cannot dismiss the specter of a two-front war against its two closely aligned enemies.
Choosing a border fight with India makes little strategic sense, because it is a battle that no nuclear power can win. The aggression initially sparked a series of border clashes in May and June 2020 that made China realize that its military, with little combat experience since the disastrous Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979, must avoid close combat. with seasoned Indian troops.
The worst clash left many dead on both sides. Xi was so embarrassed by China’s first combat deaths in more than four decades that, while India quickly honored its 20 martyred deaths, Beijing still has not disclosed the Chinese death toll, other than honoring belatedly four soldiers killed and an officer wounded earlier this year.
But the regime arrested at least six Chinese bloggers for saying that China was hiding the true death toll from the clash, in which US intelligence reportedly put the Chinese death toll at 35. One of the bloggers, who counted 2.5 million followers on Weibo, recently sentenced to eight months in prison.
Since those clashes, China has sought to prevent further close combat, including establishing mutually buffer zones at two of the clash sites and deploying new weapons such as self-propelled mortars for the lightning positions. And, in an unspoken admission that Han Chinese soldiers must be better trained for the high-altitude Himalayan war, he raised new border militias made up of local Tibetan youth.
The clashes reminded us that, unsurprisingly, China is unable to gain the upper hand over India in real combat.
More fundamentally, Xi realized the hard way that it was much easier to launch an assault than to cut things down. China is now locked in a difficult military stalemate with India. If Xi tries to break the deadlock with a war, he is unlikely to win a decisive victory. The war itself is more likely to end in a bloody stalemate, with heavy casualties on both sides.
The reputational costs would be much higher for the most powerful military and economic power, China, than for India.
The current stalemate indeed sends the message that China’s capabilities and power are openly contested by India. And, mirroring Xi’s counterproductive policies, India seems more determined than ever to counter Chinese might and to work with like-minded powers such as the United States, Japan and Australia to limit the China’s international influence.
Despite the growing chill in the Hong Kong media, a recent South China Morning Post article criticized China for alienating India, stating: “If Beijing is serious about not pushing back New Delhi any more. away or even turning India into a permanent enemy, it should start by putting aside the grievances on the border issue and ending the stalemate. “
The problem is, Xi, having put the China-India relationship on a knife edge, has locked himself in a corner with nowhere to go.
