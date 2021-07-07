PM praises Xi and the Chinese Communist Party





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan supports China’s efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to world development and preserve international order.

The Prime Minister said this as he virtually addressed the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the World Summit of Political Parties to mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC and, on behalf of the Pakistanis, extended his congratulations to the Chinese president.

The Prime Minister said that following the emergence of the global and regional environment, Pakistan has recalibrated its priorities from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – the BRI’s flagship project – complements Pakistan’s renewed efforts for this geo-economic shift by emphasizing economic integration and regional connectivity, he added. .

In addition, the Prime Minister added that, in line with my government’s green vision, which aligns perfectly with President Xis’ vision for a green China, turning CPEC into green CPEC is a priority for Pakistan and the United States. lasting friendship with China and CPEC completes this vision of peace for ourselves. and for others, and shared prosperity and common development for our region and the world.

Pakistan and China are iron brothers. We support each other on matters of our respective fundamental interests. At a time of complex and profound changes at the global and regional levels, our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership remains a strong foothold for peace, progress and prosperity, said Prime Minister Khan.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the prime minister said, adding that the two countries are celebrating this historic milestone in a dignified manner.

He said he was convinced that the year 2021 would bring new vigor and new vitality to our tried friendship.

The prime minister said the two countries must unite their efforts to advance the noble cause of peace and development, the well-being of people and building a community with a shared future for all mankind.

The prime minister said he was confident that the summit speech would shed new light on the role of political parties in promoting the well-being of the people.

The founding of the CCP in 1921 was a landmark event in the history of the world. The vision of the CCP leadership has ignited the minds of the Chinese nation and encouraged it to wage an epic struggle for liberation from foreign occupation, the premier said.

He further said that China has achieved major success in the peoples’ war against the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccines against Covid-19, a global public good, reflect his compassion and fairness.

And the Ehsaas program launched by the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last year, is one of the main social protection programs in Asia, Khan said adding that in its second phase, we plan to provide a social protection to eight million of our poorest citizens. The government has made universal health coverage a priority in health sector reforms.

Under the Ehsaas Sahulat program, we aim to provide free health insurance first to families living below the poverty line and then to families who are in the provinces governed by the PTI, said Imran Khan. The prime minister said the $ 10 billion Tree Tsunami project reflects our commitment to tackle environmental degradation and reverse biodiversity loss.

We are ready to contribute more than our share to protect this priceless planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect, said the Prime Minister.

