Prince William, Boris Johnson and Emma Raducanu lead the battle cry as England prepare for the semi-final
We’re all behind you … let’s take it home! Boris Johnson, Prince William and Wimbledon marvel that Emma Raducanu leads the battle cry as England prepare to face Denmark in Euro semi-final
- The stars showed their support for the Three Lions ahead of the semi-final
- The Duke of Cambridge will be among 60,000 supporters at Wembley
- Over 30 million fans will connect from trade fairs, pubs and fan zones
Prince William will lead the victory cries tonight as England try to reach the Euro final for the first time.
Expectations for the semi-final game against Denmark increased yesterday as the Prime Minister showed his support with a Boris No 10 shirt on the steps of Downing Street.
And British tennis star Emma Raducanu wore her English top during a series of interviews about her Wimbledon experience, saying: “It’s coming home.”
Emma said she would relax after retiring from competition for health reasons, having become the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 in the modern era, watching the game at 8 p.m.
The 18-year-old, from Bromley, south-east London, said: “It’s been a busy two weeks so I think I’ll just relax at home for the next few days and definitely enjoy the game. And it’s coming home, right? She predicted England would win 2-1.
The Duke of Cambridge will be among 60,000 supporters at Wembley to watch the Three Lions take on Denmark.
Over 30 million fans in lounges, pubs and fan zones across the country will unite to applaud every English attack. They hope our football heroes ban the ghost of Euro 96, when England lost in the semi-final to Germany on penalties.
William cheered England on to victory over Germany last week alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and their seven-year-old son George.
But the prince, who is the president of the Football Association, will be without his family tonight as Kate is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid.
George is not expected on the ground, given the late start time of what is a school night. In the red corner, the Danish royals have been given special permission to bypass UK quarantine measures so they can watch the game at Wembley.
Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, his wife Princess Mary and their 15-year-old son Prince Christian were given exemptions to travel to London for the clash.
Furious Denmark fans have threatened to “come by sea like the Vikings” after being banned from travel under the country’s Covid rules. Only around 6,000 Danes living in England will be at Wembley.
Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla have invited the group Coldstream Guards to show their support by playing the Three Lions and Sweet Caroline football anthems at Clarence House.
Boris Johnson said: “Gareth Southgate and the England squad have made the nation proud at Euro, and tonight we wish them all the best of luck making it to the final. Take him back to the House.’
England manager Gareth Southgate said his side had a “very special opportunity” to make the country happy.
